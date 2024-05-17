"Riders Unite for Green: Segway-Ninebot 'GoGreenRideClean' Earth Day 2024 Challenge"

BEIJING, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot is thrilled to announce the successful wrap-up of the 'GoGreenRideClean' Earthday2024 Riding Challenge. This eco-friendly initiative, which ran from April 15th to May 5th, was not just a celebration of Earth Day but also a testament to the power of community and sustainable transportation.

Under the inspiring theme 'GoGreenRideClean', participants across the Asia-Pacific region joined forces to make a significant environmental impact. Riders from the Golden Monarchs, Electric Navy, and Blaze Racers teams competed in a friendly mileage challenge, all in the spirit of cleaner, greener mobility.

The event saw 1,547 riders from Asia-Pacific, Middle-east, and Russia come together to contribute an astonishing 1,973,387 points and cover a total distance of 79,378 kilometers. Their pedal power led to a reduction in carbon emissions by 95,117 kilograms, equivalent to planting 5,313 trees – a true embodiment of the 'GoGreenRideClean' ethos.

Segway-Ninebot celebrates the collective effort of every participant who embraced the 'GoGreenRideClean' mission, proving that every rotation of the wheels contributes to a healthier planet.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a leader in intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, committed to innovation and eco-friendliness. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing personal transportation and contributing to environmental stewardship.

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot APAC