RIMAN Hosts First APAC Convention in Macau with 3,000 Global Leaders and Distributors

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, the premium K-beauty and Wellness brand, held its inaugural Asia-Pacific convention, "2025 RIMAN Convention Macau – Bloom with RIMAN," at the Londoner Hotel Macau on November 1 and 2, 2025 with around 3,000 global leaders and distributors from Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, the Philippines, the United States, Mexico, Japan and Australia. The convention showcased RIMAN's vision and brand strategy through educational sessions for leadership, business strategy presentations, and award ceremonies.

"The convention demonstrates RIMAN's leap to a global brand, reinforcing collaboration and spreading authentic beauty worldwide." a RIMAN representative said.

The entrance exhibited Giant BYoungPool™ images decorated like an exhibition became a popular photo spot and the event opened with a dynamic Taekwondo performance.

Through a panel discussion about K-beauty, leaders from different parts of the world shared insights from their experience and market research.

"It is inspiring to see APAC RIMAN distributors gathered in one place, united by a shared vision beyond borders, which is our greatest asset," remarked Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer.

Ahead of the main convention, leaders gathered for leadership training and strategy sessions on October 31, followed by a gala dinner for celebration and networking.

Chairman Joonghyun Ahn delivered a keynote at the event highlighting RIMAN's founding story, management philosophy, and the exceptional benefits of its heritage ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™.

The event also introduced 2026 expansion plans into Europe and South America, along with a next-generation skincare lineup, reaffirming RIMAN's global K-Beauty leadership and innovation.

The success of the Asia-Pacific convention at Macau reaffirms RIMAN's mission to redefine global perceptions of K-beauty through sustainability, transparency, and uncompromising quality across the world.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™—an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025 and by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022.

Guided by its philosophy to deliver a difference people love, RIMAN creates innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions that empower individuals around the world to experience their most radiant selves.

