RIMAN Makes Highly Anticipated Japan Debut with Bustling Launch Events

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a premium Korean skincare and wellness brand, today announced it has officially entered the Japanese market with significant momentum from two successful launch events.

The events took place in Tokyo on Saturday, December 13, and in Osaka on Sunday, December 14, drawing robust attendance and enthusiasm from local and international participants. The launch events welcomed overseas leaders, along with Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at RIMAN, and Danny Bae, President of Sales. The two events drew a combined total of approximately 1,100 participants, underscoring strong early interest in the brand's Japan debut.

During the events, RIMAN officially announced the start of domestic product sales in Japan, with orders opening from December 12. Each venue featured product experience zones, allowing attendees to try RIMAN's skincare and personal products firsthand. The interactive demonstrations received positive feedback, reflecting strong interest in the brand's offerings.

Against the backdrop of Japan's rapidly expanding K-beauty market—where skincare has gained particularly strong traction—RIMAN emphasized the strategic timing and significance of entering the Japanese market at this moment. The company shared its confidence that Japan will soon grow into one of RIMAN's leading global markets, highlighting the importance of establishing its business foundation early.

Looking ahead, RIMAN also announced plans to complete and host the grand opening of "House of RIMAN," a salon-style brand experience space, in 2026. Designed to allow members to engage with the brand more closely, this long-term investment is expected to contribute significantly to RIMAN's sustained growth and success in Japan.

"Japan has enormous potential, and we at RIMAN believe it will quickly become one of our largest global markets," Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer stated during the event.

Amid an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement, attendees expressed their enthusiasm about gaining access to RIMAN products in Japan, while RIMAN members welcomed the opportunity to participate in the timely launch. The momentum and engagement generated by the events signaled robust potential for Japan to become RIMAN's leading market globally in the years ahead.

To mark RIMAN's entry into the Japanese market, a limited-time promotion will be offered, including a free registration fee with the purchase of a Starter Kit, commission incentives for members promoted to Team Leader, and a special invitation to RIMAN VILLAGE in Jeju Island for qualifying leaders.

For more information, please visit our website www.jp.riman.com

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients and technology-driven innovation. The company operates a fully integrated system—from raw material cultivation at its Centella Smart Farm on Jeju Island to R&D at ASK Labs, raw-material production at ASK Base, and consumer experience at RIMAN Village.

Guided by its philosophy of delivering "a difference people love," RIMAN develops high-performance, trustworthy skincare and wellness products for customers around the world.

