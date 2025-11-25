Riyue Bay Surf Resort Opens to Kick Off 2026 Hainan Marine Tourism Year

WANNING, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Tourism Group unveiled Riyue Bay Surf Resort, the country's first surfing-themed resort on November 11, in a vibrant ceremony blending athletic spectacle, artistic performance, and next-gen surfing culture at Riyue Bay in Wanning, Hainan province.

A Grand Opening: Where Art Meets Professional Surfing

Wave Pool

The ceremony kicked off with "Ocean Breeze in Blue," a performance by the Hainan Provincial Song and Dance.

During the event, top surfers from China, Brazil, and Australia took on the custom 6MCFLY aerial wave, performing high-flying rotations and technical maneuvers to experience the power and precision of the cutting-edge surf technology.

Engineered Waves: A New Professional Destination

Positioned as the "spiritual home for wave riders," Riyue Bay Surf Resort caters to all skill levels—from first-time surfers to elite professionals—through its signature Four Wave Levels featuring Large, Medium, Small, and Micro wave profiles.

The resort offers China's first Olympic-grade surf lagoon, powered by advanced pneumatic wave technology. The system generates 23 dialed-in, pro-ready wave settings, enabling consistent, year-round surfing unaffected by weather or tides. The Four Wave Levels offer ideal conditions for learning, practice, and high-performance surfing.

A New Kind of Escape: Redefining Coastal Lifestyle

Moving beyond conventional tourism models, the resort integrates sport, hospitality, retail, and culture into a seamless coastal lifestyle experience.

Accommodation options include the creatively designed and the UECHAO Hotel, which UECHAO Hotel inspiration from the surrounding landscape, from the reef rock formations to the movement of the ocean. Together, they offer 132 uniquely styled guest rooms, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a stay shaped by waves, rhythm, and coastal energy.

The resort's lifestyle retail district X-Livin High Street, developed in collaboration with young entrepreneurs, serves as a social and retail hub. It brings together the live-music stage LIVEHOUSE, beach club, BISTRO, specialty coffee outlets, Southeast Asian cuisine, and outdoor lifestyle brands—creating a dynamic environment where sport, art, and contemporary culture converge.

The resort has curated a series of cultural and lifestyle events: an island life festival and market, group fitness runs, skateboarding sessions, a drone light show over the sea, floating cinema screenings, and fire dance performances.

Looking ahead, Riyue Bay Surf Resort aims to turn the philosophy of "creating waves, not just waiting for them" into a new kind of coastal getaway for surfing enthusiasts and modern travelers, while setting a new benchmark for style-driven, surf-centric oceanfront living.

