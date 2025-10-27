China's First Surfing-Themed Resort to Open in Wanning

Riyue Bay Surf Resort to Welcome Guests Starting November 11

WANNING, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyue Bay Surf Resort, a flagship lifestyle destination developed by China Tourism Group (CTG) and one of four signature properties along the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, will officially welcome guests beginning November 11, 2025. As China's first resort inspired by surf culture, it introduces a distinct new concept in coastal hospitality, blending ocean adventure and modern resort living.

Located along Hainan Island's southeast coast, Wanning is home to 109 kilometers of pristine shoreline. Riyue Bay, celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and exceptional wave quality, has long been regarded as the "Surfing Paradise of China." Positioned as the "spiritual home for wave riders," Riyue Bay Surf Resort stands within the only coastal destination in China that combines world-class surfing conditions with a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle.

Spanning more than 10 hectares (25 acres), Riyue Bay Surf Resort features signature amenities such as a state-of-the-art surf park, a surf-inspired hotel, a designer boutique hotel, and a vibrant lifestyle retail district. The resort's experiential concept centers on four surf-inspired zones—"Heavy Wave," "Medium Wave," "Light Wave," and "Gentle Wave"—designed to deliver immersive, year-round surf and leisure experiences.

SURFLAND Unveils China's First Super Artificial Wave Pool

At the heart of the resort is SURFLAND, home to China's first super artificial wave pool, setting a new benchmark for surf-inspired recreation with cutting-edge pneumatic wave technology and innovative design.

To ensure exceptional wave performance, the resort utilizes the PerfectSwell® system by American Wave Machines (AWM), a U.S.-based pioneer in wave-generation technology. The system's 30-chamber pneumatic design, the only one of its kind globally, creates waves that replicate natural ocean movement, offering guests a thrilling, authentic, and safe surfing experience.

Unlike traditional wave-generation systems, this advanced pneumatic technology provides greater consistency and realism, overcoming seasonal and weather limitations to make surfing accessible day and night, all year long. Environmentally, the system's air-driven design eliminates hydraulic mechanisms and potential fluid leaks, ensuring a safer and more sustainable experience for guests and the environment alike.

The super artificial wave pool generates waves ranging from 0.5 to 2.7 meters (1.5 to 9 feet) high, with rides lasting up to 18 seconds and waves generated every 6 seconds. With 23 distinct wave configurations, it caters to all skill levels—from first-time surfers to elite professionals—and is fully equipped to host international surfing competitions. After sunset, the pool area transforms into a social hub, creating an energetic and stylish evening atmosphere for guests to connect and unwind.

Redefining Resort Living Through the "Four Wave Levels" Concept

Riyue Bay Surf Resort is designed to resonate with modern, lifestyle-oriented travelers, with its concept built around the resort's signature "Four Wave Levels" framework. The integrated design unites SURFLAND, the resort hotels, and the retail promenade into a comprehensive resort destination combining sport, hospitality, shopping, and culture.

The resort features two signature hotels—the Yue Chao Surf-Themed Hotel and the Yu Yue Designer Hotel—each tailored to the preferences of surf enthusiasts and leisure travelers alike. Drawing inspiration from Hainan's coastal landscape, both hotels offer 132 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, blending comfort and contemporary design for a serene "sleep by the sea" experience.

For guests seeking dining and entertainment, the resort's X-LIVIN Street presents a dynamic social and culinary hub, featuring a live music venue, a beachfront club, and a bistro, along with cafés, Southeast Asian and international restaurants, and outdoor activity providers. Together, these elements create a lively destination for relaxation, exploration, wellness, and connection—capturing the spirit of modern surf culture.

As China's first resort dedicated to surf culture, Riyue Bay Surf Resort is ready to make its debut. By turning the philosophy of "creating waves, not just waiting for them" into a real-world experience, the resort establishes itself as a destination for those who live and breathe the surf lifestyle.

Here, surfing enthusiasts can celebrate their passion, immerse themselves in the sport's thrill, and enjoy the comfort and sophistication of a full-service resort. Guests can embrace a lifestyle shaped by the rhythm of the waves, where each moment reflects a different expression of coastal living.

The opening of Riyue Bay Surf Resort not only introduces a new category of surf-inspired hospitality to China but also marks a new chapter for Wanning's growing surf community. As a showcase property along the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, the resort is set to elevate the region's tourism appeal, attract trend-setting travelers from around the world, and contribute to Hainan's vision of becoming a leading international leisure and vacation destination.

