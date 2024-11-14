Rizhao drives green development with full force

RIZHAO, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn: From once barren salt flats, Rizhao has transformed into a modern coastal city that still boasts azure skies, crystalline waters, and glistening sandy shores.

Rizhao upholds the nurturing of a pristine ecological environment as a fundamental public service and strives wholeheartedly to craft an eco-friendly urban haven.

On one front, the seaside city actively undertakes coastal zone restoration and protection projects. Its Hailong Bay has pioneered China's "returning the port to the sea" shoreline restoration endeavors, where 1,882 meters of shoreline have been restored and 45.8 hectares of beachfront have been reclaimed. Now, Hailong Bay's natural habitat and water quality meet the nation's highest standards, beckoning a plethora of wildlife with stringent ecological demands.

Moreover, Rizhao embarks on the benevolent treatment of organic solid waste products to revitalize barren lands, ingeniously affecting the resourceful utilization of organic solid waste and land restoration. For example, a mining precinct in Nanhu town turned a once derelict mine into a place blooming and verdant with life.

Empowered by new quality productive forces, Rizhao propels its trajectory towards green, low-carbon, high-quality development. Many of Rizhao's enterprises ardently innovate and aid the city in its quest towards zero-waste. Rizhao Port of Shandong Port Group stands as a beacon in this endeavor. The port has autonomously engineered a bulk cargo dust suppressant that biodegrades naturally post-application, being non-toxic, non-hazardous, and non-polluting. Additionally, the port's water circulation system attains zero emissions and complete recovery, ensuring the efficient utilization of water resources within the port locale.

Beyond corporations and governmental bodies, Rizhao's respect for ecological conservation is deeply ingrained within its people. In the span of two years, over 100 tertiary institutions, as well as primary and secondary schools, have forged partnerships with travel agencies to conduct environmental conservation-themed field trips. Within the urban confines of Rizhao, residents do their part for environmental preservation by recycling. Rizhao's rural terrains achieve the resourceful utilization of waste materials through initiatives like rainwater and sewage separation and waste categorization.

At this new stage, Rizhao will continue to accelerate its transition towards green, low-carbon development practices, and traverse the path of ecological precedence and sustainable growth.

