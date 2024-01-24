Rizhao fuels rural development by vitalizing local culture

RIZHAO, China, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The coastal city of Rizhao, located in East China's Shandong province, is boosting its rural development by exploring its local cultural resources and enhancing its integrated culture and tourism development.

One example of this is Bailuwan, an innovative town in Rizhao's Wulian county. It is making full use of its local cultural resources and has transformed itself into a specialized leisure resort, combining art museums, bookstores, themed restaurants and outdoor stadiums, with the local government's support.

The town has created a dozen cultural spaces by integrating leisure tourism, modern agriculture and local artistic culture. These initiatives include a maple themed art museum, a chocolate museum, a riding club and various bookstores.

This drive has not only enhanced the town's popularity among visitors but also provided employment opportunities for surrounding villages, contributing to increased local income and promoting rural development.

It's been said that as economic and social development advances, culture becomes not only a soft power but is also a powerful support driving regional development.

Situated on the Yellow Sea, Rizhao has a healthy environment, picturesque coastline scenery and an abundance of great seafood. Rural areas here showcase distinctive cultural resources, including traditions, folk customs and natural landscapes, providing a unique appeal for visitors.

Rizhao has been exploring ways to vitalize traditional culture and handicrafts in rural areas by organizing various folk activities, artistic performances and exhibitions, showcasing folk arts and traditional handicrafts.

The Rizhao Rural Culture and Tourism Festival, which opened on Jan 18, is shining a spotlight on folk culture, tourism resources, handcrafts and local delicacies in rural areas through a series of festive activities.

Five distinctive tour routes were released during the launch event to highlight the city's rural cultural resources, covering coastal scenery, ice and snow sports, hot springs, local delicacies and folk culture.

The event will span the entire Spring Festival period and will run to March 11. The objective is to make use of traditional Chinese festivals, such as the Laba Rice Porridge Festival, Spring Festival, and Lantern Festival during this period, to enhance the rural cultural experience, revive folk customs, create a festive atmosphere and galvanize urban and rural consumption.

