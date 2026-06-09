HAIKOU, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The Hainan Payment Service Electronic Map is now online! Whether you're in Hainan for travel, work, study, or living as a long-term resident on the island province, simply open the Nihao China App and tap "Payment Methods" to access the map. It will make your payments in Hainan simpler and more convenient!

The Hainan Payment Service Electronic Map is now online

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn