Rokt Announces Secondary Transaction, Increasing Valuation to US$3.5 Billion, and Appointment of Anita Sands to the Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in ecommerce unlocking real-time relevancy in the moment that matters most, today announced a secondary transaction amid strong demand from new and existing investors. The company has signed a stock purchase agreement for ~US$335 million with investors including Tiger Global Management, Square Peg, Barrenjoey and SecondQuarter. Board members including Janchor Partners' John Ho, Terry Bowen and Karen Katz are also buying shares. This agreement values the business at US$3.5 billion.

"Rokt has delivered exceptional growth since launching 12 years ago, with our revenue trajectory continuing to accelerate – this year achieving 43% growth year over year, reaching US$600 million," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO and co-founder of Rokt. "This was driven by outstanding performance across the Rokt Network, including our ecommerce products, our new Rokt Pay+ product, our international business, and our small and medium-sized business through AfterSell. In addition, we invested more than US$60 million in the Rokt Brain, our AI and machine learning customer relevance engine, and delivered a 28% improvement in relevance."

"Rokt is a trusted and valuable partner to a significant – and growing – roster of clients across the globe," said Griffin Schroeder, Partner at Tiger Global. "We're pleased to increase our investment as they continue to deliver for their customers."

"Over the past six years, Rokt has grown revenue 10 times and invested heavily in product and network, while still maintaining profitability," continued Buchanan. "Following significant inbound investor interest, we are thrilled to be able to offer employees and early investors access to over $100 million in liquidity."

Rokt is also delighted to announce Anita Sands, Ph.D., is joining Rokt's Board of Directors. Dr. Sands is a US-based investor, advisor and speaker who serves on the boards of numerous public and private companies, including ServiceNow and Nubank, where she is Lead Independent Director. Prior to this, she had a career spanning financial services and technology, including serving as Group Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of UBS Wealth Management Americas.

"Rokt is transforming ecommerce through relevancy and enabling companies across verticals and across the globe to tap new revenue streams," said Dr. Sands. "I'm extremely pleased to join the Rokt board at such an exciting moment and to work closely with the leadership team as it propels the company to new heights."

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevancy in the moment that matters most. The company's AI- and ML-powered Rokt Brain and ecommerce Rokt Network will power more than 6.5 billion transactions connecting 400 million customers across the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. mParticle by Rokt is the central nervous system providing real-time data activation to unlock value across ecommerce, advertising and customer engagement. Rokt has achieved consistent annual growth of more than 40% across the past decade, driven by its unique partnership model that returns $7 from every $8 of value back to partners. Rokt is headquartered in New York City. The company has offices in 10 global locations and serves clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, solidifying its position as a key player in the global ecommerce ecosystem. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

