ROLLER Releases 2025 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report, Unveiling Key Trends and Revenue Strategies

The comprehensive report, which will be unveiled at IAAPA Expo in Orlando, is packed with insights from hundreds of thousands of data points. The guide offers operators vital strategies for boosting revenue and enhancing the guest experience in the coming year.

Compiled from anonymized data from a 24-month period, the 2025 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report presents a thorough analysis of trends and easy-to-read infographics – covering essential areas such as booking and spending behavior, parties and group bookings, membership trends, payment methods, and popular venue features.

The report is organized so operators can easily compare their performance within their specific sector and region – helping them identify growth opportunities.

"One thing we love about the attractions industry is that operators are extremely collaborative and help each other out when they can. Our goal is to honor these collaborations and bring the community together," said Luke Finn, CEO and Founder of ROLLER. "We created the report to provide the community with proven trends and data to help them stay ahead and enter 2025 with confidence."

Key insights from the report:

Rising online conversions and revenue: Online bookings are increasing across all regions, with average basket sizes up to 3x larger than in-person point-of-sale (POS) transactions. The report dives into how mobile and online checkout optimizations drive these increases.

Impact of party bookings and memberships: Despite a slight dip in overall party bookings due to economic conditions, per-head spending remains strong, softening revenue impact. Additionally, members visit 261% more often than non-members, underscoring the importance of memberships in fostering loyalty and boosting repeat visits.

Growth of digital wallet payments: Digital wallets now account for a large portion of transactions, with venues reporting order values up to 43% higher for wallet transactions compared to traditional card payments.

The full report includes additional details on these areas and so much more. Each section is also paired with strategic analysis based on ROLLER's 14+ years in the industry to help operators take direct actions based on the insights. Download the full report here.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is a cloud-based venue management platform built for the attractions industry. Its all-in-one platform simplifies business processes and maximizes revenue for venues worldwide. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes online checkout, ticketing, POS, integrated payments, memberships, gift cards, waivers, and more—designed to streamline operations and enhance the guest experience.

For more information, visit ROLLER's website .

