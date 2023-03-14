Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou released on HUAWEI AppGallery on 7 March

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou, the MMO strategy simulation game launched by KOEI TECMO GAMES CO. LTD., was released on HUAWEI AppGallery on 7 March. Huawei device users can now experience the classic MMO strategy simulation game and an enjoyable game experience on AppGallery.

In conjunction with this launch, Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou is available on a new server (S18), where players seek to establish hegemony and strive to be the leader in the world.

The basics of the game

Players take on the role of monarch and build cities on the central plains indicated on the 3D map, fighting for land and treasures and striving to unite the land under their rule.

Battles will be fought based on orders handed down by the players to their troops, with each player having thousands of troops under his or her command in real time. The players can send in reinforcements, carry out attacks and engage in group battles. Each player's tactics will directly affect the outcome of the game, with opportunities for intense and fierce combat.

The features

Each player can command their troops as they see fit, and, at any moment, choose to engage in a power struggle.

The key is to strategize so that one can win the real-time battles. Players need to not only try to take over the cities, but also control the resource-producing strongholds where food resources are produced and protect the troops responsible for their transport. It's an experience of being in a chaotic world, where one competes for all the land, treasures and honors on the whole of the 3D map.

When giving instructions to the troops, in addition to battle orders such as attack, players can set various goals for themselves such as recruiting more warriors into their team and collecting provisions that will be needed for a later battle. Players can update or change the orders given to the troops engaged in battle, review the situation on the battlefield and reset goals.

The three kingdoms are represented by a variety of personalities and brave warriors

Cao Cao, Liu Bei, Sun Quan, Lv Bu and many other warriors will fight side by side with the players. Each warrior will have different skills, abilities and attributes, so that each one becomes a soldier with certain unique advantages and a definite personality. The exclusive Japanese dubbing enables players to truly get into the atmosphere of the game series. When the first and the second in command are paired together, the first in command will gain the kind of skills and tactics support that can cause serious damage to the enemy, with the possibility or even the likelihood of dramatically changing the situation overnight. Setting up the right troop formation will be the key to victory, and is the part of the game that players have found to be the most fun.

Players can join hands to form a legion that lays siege to the enemy

The game's unique army "siege" system allows players to strategically collaborate with each other to engage in exciting and intense attack and defense battles. The key to victory will be to join hands to form a "legion" that then enters into battle with the player or players designated as the enemy.

The game's research feature allows players to personalize their strategy

The research feature allows players to adjust the tactics and the characteristics of their troops as they see fit. Collecting treasures cited on the map and conducting additional research can further enhance a player's personality. Players can adjust the strategy based on their goals.

For players who are new to strategy simulation games, the game's original character Uesaka Sumire will provide needed instruction on the internal affairs and on how to train one's warriors and troops, empowering players to understand the game step by step.

For the latest information about Romance of the Three Kingdoms Hadou on HUAWEI AppGallery, please visit https://discord.com/invite/hBUY5ptwVJ

Download: https://appgallery.cloud.huawei.com/ag/n/app/C107508369

About AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

Enjoy 5%-15% rebate when you participate in the AppGallery Rewards program. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit AppGallery.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services