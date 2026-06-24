National competition returns for its eighth year, encouraging students to tackle real-world challenges through innovation and technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics announced the launch of the eighth edition of its flagship programme, Solve for Tomorrow 2026, continuing its mission to empower young Malaysians to become changemakers through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Samsung Malaysia Challenges Young Malaysians to ‘Start with Can’ Through Solve for Tomorrow 2026

Centred on this year's theme, "Start with Can: Plant the Seeds of Change", the nationwide contest invites students aged 13 to 15 (Form 1 to Form 3) to apply STEM knowledge as well as harness creativity, critical thinking and technology learned in school to develop innovative solutions that address real-world challenges within their communities.

In Malaysia's journey towards becoming a high-income, innovation-led economy, STEM talent plays an increasingly critical role. Globally, the workforce is being reshaped by major economic, technological and demographic shifts, with an estimated 170 million new jobs expected to be created by the end of the decade, alongside the displacement of 92 million existing roles.[1] This shift is accelerating demand for STEM-related skills, particularly in areas, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital technologies, underscoring the importance of building a future-ready talent pipeline.

For Malaysia to remain competitive and future-ready, it is essential to cultivate these skills from an early age, while nurturing critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities among young people. Initiatives like Solve for Tomorrow play an important role in equipping youth with the skills, mindset, and practical experience needed to transform ideas into meaningful, real-world solutions.

Applying Knowledge Beyond the Classroom

Open for registration from 22 June to 27 July 2026, Solve for Tomorrow 2026 invites participants as a team of three students, guided by a teacher and a mentor. Students are challenged to identify pressing local issues and develop STEM-based solutions that can drive positive change. This year, participants will explore one of four key themes, including:

Environmental Sustainability

Sport and Technology

Health

Education

Shortlisted entries will be announced in August 2026 and featured on the programme's official website. The top 10 teams will advance to the next stage, where they will refine their ideas and develop prototypes with guidance from mentors. Selected teams will also participate in a Design Thinking Workshop, before competing in a final pitching round in October 2026.

"At Samsung, we believe innovation begins with curiosity and the confidence to take the first step," said Agnes Wong, Head of Corporate Marketing, Samsung Malaysia Electronics. "Solve for Tomorrow is designed to help young Malaysians recognise that they have the ability to create meaningful change, regardless of where they start. Through this programme, we hope to nurture a generation of problem-solvers and innovators who will contribute to Malaysia's future growth and address the challenges facing their communities."

Associate Professor Ir. Dr. Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre, added, "STEM education is most effective when students can apply their learning to real-world challenges. Initiatives like Solve for Tomorrow help bridge this gap by guiding students to identify problems, develop solutions and build prototypes, fostering critical thinking, creativity and resilience. These experiences are key to developing future-ready skills in an innovation-driven economy."

Through initiatives like Solve for Tomorrow, the programme continues to inspire the next generation to turn ideas into real-world impact within their communities.

Students with ideas to create positive change in their communities are encouraged to register for Solve for Tomorrow 2026 via https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/ before the closing date on 27 July 2026.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]

SOURCE Samsung Malaysia Electronics