Sands Cares Ambassador Programme Marks 15th Anniversary with Celebration

Sands China recognises volunteers and community partners while honouring Dual Celebrations

MACAO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. marked the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme with a celebration at The Londoner® Macao Tuesday, attended by around 200 guests, comprising government officials, company executives, representatives from Macao NGOs, and Sands Cares Ambassadors.

Sands China Ltd. marks the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme with a celebration at The Londoner Macao Tuesday, attended by around 200 guests. Guests of honour: Zhao Heqing (centre left), deputy director general of the Social Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Hon Wai (centre right), director of the Social Welfare Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; and other Sands China executives. Attendees enjoy taking snapshots at photo booths at Tuesday’s celebration for the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme. Sands China Ltd. marks the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme with a celebration at The Londoner Macao Tuesday. Over the last 15 years, the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme has grown from an initial group of 200 team members to its current membership of over 3,600 volunteers. The Ambassadors have organised or participated in over 650 community activities and cumulatively contributed more than 310,000 volunteer hours to date.

The anniversary event extended the company's appreciation to long-time local NGO collaborators and the Sands Cares Ambassadors for their outstanding volunteer work in "walking together" with Macao, while also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands China established the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme in 2009 and became the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macao to establish a volunteer team. There were only 200 members in the early days of the programme, but we now have more than 3,600 team members who have become Sands Cares Ambassadors, cumulatively contributing over 310,000 hours of volunteer service. The positive contributions of the Ambassadors to community development have been widely recognised by all walks of life, for which we are very proud. Yet, we know that many groups and families in society still need help, so we encourage more team members to join forces in community volunteerism, deliver the spirit of care together, and continue to help build a harmonious and inclusive community."

For 15 years, the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme has brought together team members of different ages and from different departments to serve the community. At the celebration, Sands China executives honoured 25 Sands Cares Ambassadors on stage with awards that recognised them for their various contributions, including long years of service, number of volunteer hours, and other noteworthy accolades. Attendees enjoyed taking snapshots at photo booths and an exhibition installation showcased a recap of the programme's key achievements and moments over the last 15 years.

Guests received a commemorative gift pack, as a token of appreciation to the Sands Cares Ambassador programme's supporting entities and volunteers. In order to share warmth and care with disadvantaged groups, Sands China had invited an artist with disabilities from Fuhong Society of Macau to design and produce the gift, thereby letting more people appreciate the artistic talents of people with special needs in the spirit of inclusiveness and art without boundaries.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "The Sands Cares Ambassador Programme is an important platform for the company to organise volunteer activities, and has been demonstrating Sands China's dedication to corporate social responsibility. Our Ambassadors help the disadvantaged from the bottom of their hearts and actively use their spare time to support various community volunteer services, and they are deservedly widely recognised by all walks of life. The continuous growth of the programme is inseparable from our precious community partners who have been working with us to add warmth to our cherished home. We would like to sincerely thank the Macao SAR government and all our long-term partners for their strong support and for providing professional guidance and advice to us. We hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with all sectors of society and provide more comprehensive and beneficial services to the public, working together for a better community."

As part of Sands Cares, the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme is a fully developed volunteering programme that has stood firmly with the Macao community for 15 years to provide a platform for team members to serve the community. With Sands China being an important stakeholder in the local community, the Sands Cares Ambassador programme is an influential tool that illustrates the company's unwavering commitment to contribute to society, serving as an important connection between Sands China and local residents. Therefore, on the 15th anniversary of the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme, Sands China is calling on all sectors of society to answer the call to "#BeMyVolunteer" and encourage more people to volunteer with Macao's social service organisations.

The Sands Cares Ambassador Programme is part of the Sands Cares global corporate citizenship programme.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

