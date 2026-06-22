Sands China Drives MICE Development to Advance Macao's Economic Diversification

With the opening of The Venetian® Macao in 2007, Sands China took a forward-looking approach by establishing Cotai Expo, the largest MICE facility in Macao — laying a solid foundation for the city's international competitiveness in the MICE industry. Over the years, the company has been steadfast in advancing non-gaming development, driving Macao's MICE sector to evolve from an emerging industry into a high-growth pillar. Sands China successfully developed and enriched the integrated model that enables multiple experiences within a single stop. To date, the company's total MICE facilities span over 1.6 million square feet, continuing to scale the international and professional development of the sector.

Under strong policy support from both the central and Macao SAR governments, Macao's MICE industry has expanded significantly, becoming one of the key engines driving progress in the city's diversification. Sands China has long played a proactive role in promoting the industry's advancement. It has leveraged its world-class integrated resorts to enhance Macao's capacity and competitiveness in hosting large-scale international MICE events, successfully attracting a wide range of globally influential, high-value conferences and exhibitions to the city.

As of now, Sands China has hosted nearly 12,800 MICE events across a broad spectrum of global industries, attracting over 15.7 million MICE visits from around the world. These efforts continue to strengthen Macao's position as one of the premier MICE tourism destinations in Greater China, Asia, and globally.

Sands China firmly believes that MICE serves as a powerful economic multiplier, conducive to fostering the development of related industries. Its strong international connectivity also enables the city to attract a broad base of global business travellers and professionals, further expanding Macao's international source markets. Sands China has long tapped into the continued hosting of high-quality international MICE events as part the company's approach to elevate Macao's appeal to global tourists. In 2025 alone, Sands China recorded 380,000 room nights by international guests across its integrated resorts.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "Over the years, Sands China has played a pivotal role in developing Macao's MICE industry, integrating MICE deeply within our integrated resort model. We have built large-scale, high-quality MICE infrastructure in Macao, continuously elevating the sector into a strategic drawcard and tourism product that connects Macao with global markets, strengthens the city's international competitiveness, and supports its broader economic diversification. Since 2007, Sands China has attracted over 15.7 million MICE visits. As the local MICE industry continues to flourish, Macao has increasingly established itself as one of the world's most influential business and tourism destinations, underscoring the sector's contribution to the city's diversified economic growth.

"Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to align closely with the Macao SAR government's 'Tourism+' policy. Through the continued strengthening of synergies across non-gaming sectors, our company endeavours to further elevate Macao's global competitiveness and appeal, while supporting the development of its diversified economy, and remains committed to consolidating the city's position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

Sands China holds unwavering confidence in Macao's long term development trajectory. As the company continues to strengthen its business performance, it maintains its commitment to long-term investment in the city. The company is proactively deepening high-quality, non-gaming "Tourism+" initiatives to support Macao's overall development strategy –– striving to further enrich Macao's appeal as a City of Events and contribute to its long-term, sustainable and diversified growth.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.