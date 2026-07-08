Sands China Holds 'Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build' for Fifth Consecutive Year

The food kits also contain healthy and nutritious recipe cards designed by Caritas Macau and Sands China’s food and beverage team, further enhanced with professional guidance from nutritionists of the Macao Health Bureau. Through this new element of the kit, Sands China aims to promote the importance of a nutritious and healthy diet to the public, in full alignment with the Macao SAR government’s “Healthy Community” initiative and the “Healthy Macao Blueprint.” (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

Wednesday's Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build was organized by Sands China with full support from the Social Welfare Bureau and the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR government. This year's event set new records in both the number of participants and the number of food kits assembled.

Patrick Dumont, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and chairman of the board and non-executive director of Sands China Ltd., showed his support in person by participating in this event in Macao, packing food kits for local underprivileged groups –– alongside team members from 34 different Sands China departments and community partners. The warm and energetic atmosphere was a demonstration of the cohesive strength of Sands China team members in serving the community.

The 5,000 food kits assembled this year weigh 30 tons in total. Each kit contains 11 food items procured from local SMEs, including rice, cooking oil, egg noodles, and biscuits, as well as soup packs from Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society. The food kits also contain healthy and nutritious recipe cards designed by Caritas Macau and Sands China's food and beverage team, further enhanced with professional guidance from nutritionists of the Health Bureau. Through this new element of the kit, Sands China aims to promote the importance of a nutritious and healthy diet to the public, in full alignment with the Macao SAR government's "Healthy Community" initiative and the "Healthy Macao Blueprint."

Dumont said: "For more than two decades, we have proudly called Macao home, making sustained investments to support the city's diversified development, while helping build a stronger, more resilient community through our Sands Cares corporate citizenship programme. The Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build is a meaningful reflection of that long-standing commitment. As the initiative marks its fifth year in Macao, and its largest edition to date, our Group's management has returned to Macao to join Sands China team members and community partners in assembling 5,000 food kits, delivering support and care to Macao's community. Together with efforts across our other operating regions, this initiative will generate 51,000 food kits worldwide this year. This spirit of community service has brought us together as one family, enabling us to make an even greater impact for communities.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Macao SAR government for its continued guidance, as well as to our team members and community partners for their unwavering support over the years. It is through your trust and support that we have been able to extend the reach of Sands Cares across Macao. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in supporting Macao's future. We will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to help Macao build a happier, more vibrant and more diversified city."

Pun Chi Meng, secretary general of Caritas Macau, said: "We are grateful to Sands China for its ongoing support of Caritas Macau's charitable services over the years. This year marks the fifth year of the Sands Cares Global Food Kit distribution, and the number of food kits has increased to 5,000 in order to benefit more people in need. This caring initiative represents not only material support but also a heartfelt expression of the community's care for vulnerable groups. The long-term partnership between Sands China and Caritas highlights the value of collaboration between corporations and social welfare organizations in building a caring community. These food kits will directly benefit the elderly, rehabilitation service users, low-income families, and others, alleviating their daily burdens. Looking ahead, Caritas hopes to carry forward this spirit of compassion, working together with the society to advance more initiatives that benefit the community, enabling care and kindness to continue spreading throughout Macao."

The Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build initiative has prepared nearly 17,000 food kits for the Macao community to date. All food kits assembled this year will be delivered by Sands Cares Ambassadors from July to August to 34 Caritas Macau care homes and centres across multiple districts, including Fai Chi Kei, Praia do Manduco, Iao Hon, Ilha Verde, and Coloane. Caritas Macau will then distribute them to elderly residents and underprivileged groups in the community, ensuring that both food supplies and care reach those in need in Macao.

Wednesday's food kit build was officiated by: Tang Yuk Wa, deputy director of the Social Welfare Bureau; Wong Weng Man, acting head of the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control of the Health Bureau; Judy Chiang It Sin, service director of Caritas Macau; Angela Ou, chairman of the General Volunteers Association of Macao; Lai Seung Yuet, financial general of the Association of Volunteer Social Service Macao; Heidi Ho, principal secretary of the Young Men's Christian Association of Macau; Patrick Dumont, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and chairman of the board and non-executive director of Sands China Ltd.; Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; Hubert Wang, chief operating officer of Sands China Ltd., and other Sands China management executives.

Furthermore, Sands China presented community service certificates on-site to 70 volunteers from local social service organizations, ranging in age from 13 to 80, in recognition of their dedication to serving the community, while also encouraging broader public participation in volunteer activities to care for the underprivileged. The four participating organizations were Caritas Macau's Longevity Special Care Centre, the General Volunteers Association of Macao, Association of Volunteer Social Service Macao, and Young Men's Christian Association of Macau.

Sands China launched the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme in 2009, becoming the first integrated resort operator in Macao to establish a volunteer team. To date, over 4,000 team members have joined the programme as Sands Cares Ambassadors, contributing a cumulative total of over 362,000 service hours, fully demonstrating the company's long-standing commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility and giving back to the Macao community.

Launched in 2022 by Las Vegas Sands Corp., the Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build is held annually in Sands' operating regions worldwide, including Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas. The global volunteer initiative provides food support for people in need by assembling and distributing food kits to beneficiaries of local social service organizations. It is one of three global Sands Cares initiatives, alongside the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World and the Sands Cares Accelerator, a programme that helps advance non-profit organizations to make greater community impact.

Through these initiatives, the Sands Cares global corporate citizenship programme has been consistently guiding Sands' philanthropic efforts around the world, providing support for global communities in various aspects including hardship relief, disaster response and preparedness, education, preservation of cultural and natural heritage, and local business and non-profit partner development. Over the years, the Sands Cares programme has introduced numerous initiatives to give back to society and has actively collaborated with local charities and social service organizations to help build more blissful, harmonious, and inclusive communities.

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About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.