Sands China Named 'Grand Winner' at 'Employee Experience Awards Hong Kong 2026'

Winner of 14 awards, the highest this year, as an international recognition for HR strategy achievements

MACAO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China has been consistently investing resources for years to contribute to Macao's development, helping the city build into a hub for high-calibre international talent and upholding the policy of "Building Macao through Talent Training." Sands China recently scooped up 14 awards at the Employee Experience Awards Hong Kong 2026 by virtue of its comprehensive, effective, and innovative human resources strategy, standing out as the company with the most awards this year among many notable organizations from different sectors. This achievement fully demonstrates the strong international recognition of the company's outstanding performance in human resources strategy, talent development, and employee experience.

Sands China recently scooped up 14 awards at the Employee Experience Awards Hong Kong 2026 by virtue of its comprehensive, effective, and innovative human resources strategy, standing out as the company with the most awards this year among many notable organizations from different sectors. This achievement fully demonstrates the strong international recognition of the company’s outstanding performance in human resources strategy, talent development, and employee experience. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

The many accolades received this year include the Employee Experience Awards Grand Winner, the Triple Crown of Employee Excellence, four gold awards, seven silver awards, and one bronze award, covering a wide range of categories from corporate culture, employee experience and employee welfare to talent development and recruitment experience. These honours are a true testament to Sands China's leading role in attracting, developing, and retaining talent as well as its remarkable achievements in building an exceptional workplace that supports team member welfare and empowers long-term talent development.

Paulo Cheong, senior vice president of human resources of Sands China Ltd., said: "Talent is key to a company's development and a vital driving force for a city's long-term growth. Sands China has always embraced the policy of 'Building Macao through Talent Training' and is committed to creating a workplace that celebrates holistic development, diversity, inclusion, and excellence. We are deeply honoured to receive 14 awards, including the Grand Winner title, at the Employee Experience Awards Hong Kong this year. This recognition not only reflects the remarkable outcomes of our well-rounded human resources strategy, but also serves as an encouragement and motivation for us to continue progressing and fostering talent for Macao. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society for their long-standing support, as well as to each and every team member who has been with us over the years. Sands China will continue to roll out effective and outstanding human resources initiatives to support team members' growth while also contributing to the high-quality development of Macao talent and the city's moderate economic diversification."

Established by Human Resources Online, a human resources platform in Asia, the "Employee Experience Awards" aims to recognize industry leaders and enterprises that are dedicated to creating quality employee experiences. Entries are judged by a panel of senior HR experts from diverse industries across four key pillars: leadership, learning, engagement, and talent acquisition. Hailed as the region's only peer-reviewed HR awards programme exclusively focused on employee experience, the Employee Experience Awards are held annually in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, reflecting its extensive recognition and coverage in Asia in the field of human resources and employee experience.

With its outstanding human resources strategy and performance, Sands China's recognitions in the HR space include being awarded once again with the prestigious "Top Employer" certification by the Top Employer Institute, one of the world's most authoritative certifiers of human resources strategies, joining 2,500 other certified organizations worldwide. It is the second consecutive year the company has received this honour, following last year's milestone as the first integrated resort operator in the Asia-Pacific region and the first company in Macao's tourism and service industry to be certified, highlighting the company's strict adherence to international standards in human resources strategy.

As the largest private employer in Macao, Sands China has long regarded talent cultivation as a core pillar in promoting Macao's economic diversification and has always invested resources to fully support the SAR government's policy direction of "Building Macao through Talent Training." Over the years, Sands China has consistently implemented innovative, people-oriented human resources initiatives to foster a healthy, friendly, efficient and inclusive workplace. Through competitive remuneration and benefit policies, a comprehensive talent development system, and diverse training opportunities, the company aims to constantly enhance the professional capabilities and career development prospects of team members. As at the end of 2025, Sands China had provided over 22.6 million training hours for team members. The company currently has more than 28,000 team members, with over half working for 10 years or more—a testament to the strong trust and recognition of its corporate culture among team members.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.