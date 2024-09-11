Sands China Unveils Company-funded Aoyi Primary School in Xiushui County

Supports nation's rural revitalisation efforts

MACAO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China senior executives led a group of 20 Sands Cares Ambassadors on a visit to Jiangxi Province's Xiushui County Tuesday for the handover ceremony of Aoyi Primary School, the construction of which was jointly funded by Sands China Ltd. and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (Macau) Ltd. (CCECC).

Sands China participates in the handover ceremony of Aoyi Primary School in Jiangxi Province’s Xiushui County Tuesday. The construction of the school was jointly funded by Sands China Ltd. and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (Macau) Ltd. (CCECC). Sands China team members tour the newly constructed Aoyi Primary School Tuesday and pass out gift packs, including school stationery for the new scholastic year and sports equipment for the school. The new Aoyi Primary School covers an area of about 3,900 square metres in Xiushui’s Huanggang town, including a construction area of about 1,700 square metres, and was jointly funded by Sands China Ltd. and CCECC in 2021. The addition of the school gives school-aged children in the surrounding villages and towns critically needed access to education.

The official ceremony, which included the unveiling ceremony of Aoyi Primary School, was attended by representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Sands China team members and volunteers, CCECC, the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR, the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR, and Aoyi Primary School.

"As a company deeply rooted in Macao, Sands China has consistently upheld corporate social responsibility. We immerse ourselves in the Macao community, standing united with all sectors of society," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. "The Aoyi Primary School construction project represents our proactive response to the national rural revitalisation strategy and serves as a crucial step in aiding the Macao SAR government's efforts in rural revitalisation in Jiangxi's Xiushui County. We are thrilled to take part in this project, and to partner with CCECC to enhance the educational infrastructure in Xiushui County. We firmly believe that by improving the foundational educational resources there, we can not only create a more conducive learning environment for local children but also establish a robust groundwork for the county's long-term economic and social development, which holds profound significance. We hope that the connection between the two places will endure, and through this project, we can extend the caring spirit of the Sands Cares Ambassadors, demonstrating a sense of patriotism and love for Macao."

Yang Song, assistant general manager of CCECC and managing director of CCECC Hong Kong and Macau Branch, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Sands China in successfully completing the construction of Aoyi Primary School, aiming to revitalise rural education for the advancement of the countryside and to contribute to the flourishing development of education in Xiushui County. I hope that Aoyi Primary School will continue to excel, further nurturing the profound bond between Macao and Xiushui, and playing a role in fostering more outstanding individuals for our nation!"

The students' previous school building was situated at the base of a hill. The campus had limited space, with an insufficient number of functional classrooms and sports facilities that failed to meet standards, potentially endangering students, particularly during storms. The Aoyi Primary School, now in a new location, covers an area of about 3,900 square metres in Xiushui's Huanggang town, including a construction area of about 1,700 square metres. The addition of the school gives school-aged children in the surrounding villages and towns critically needed access to education.

After Tuesday's ceremony, the Sands China delegation toured the newly constructed Aoyi Primary School and passed out items presented by the Sands Cares Ambassadors, including gift packs of school stationery for the new scholastic year and sports equipment for the school. The Ambassadors also had a chance to interact with the students at the new school's classrooms and playground, hence fostering the bond between Macao and Xiushui, leaving wonderful memories for all participants.

The trip also included a visit to students' families at a village in the nearby mountains, where Sands Cares Ambassadors shared gift packs containing staple food items like oil, rice and noodles, and household essentials such as tissues, cotton quilts and detergent. The villagers talked about their daily lives with the volunteers and expressed gratitude for their visit.

Additionally, the Ambassadors visited the Qiushou Uprising Xiushui Memorial Hall on Monday to deepen their affection for home and country and to gain a big-picture perspective of the nation's and Macao's development.

Sands China launched the Sands Cares Ambassador programme in August 2009, becoming the first integrated resort operator in Macao to promote volunteering services and establish a volunteer team. The company is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the programme this year, whose membership now surpasses 3,300 volunteers from across all Sands China properties and comprising all levels of team members.

The company's community work is part of the Sands Cares corporate citizenship programme.

###

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.