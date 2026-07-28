SC Introduces SCOPE Collection: A Curated Portfolio of Bangkok's Finest Luxury Residences

Two ultra-luxury icons and one boutique Sukhumvit residence—fully completed, pet-friendly, ready to move in, and offering eligible international purchasers access to Thailand's long-stay programme

BANGKOK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SC presents SCOPE Collection, a curated portfolio of three fully completed residences offering international buyers immediate ownership opportunities across Bangkok's most desirable neighbourhoods.

At the pinnacle of the collection are SCOPE Thonglor and SCOPE Langsuan—two ultra-luxury landmarks defined by exceptional scarcity, internationally acclaimed design, personalised hospitality, and addresses that cannot easily be replicated.

SCOPE Collection comprises two ultra-luxury landmarks and a boutique residence in Sukhumvit. All three developments are fully completed, pet-friendly, and ready for occupancy, with eligible international purchasers able to apply for Thailand’s long-stay programme.

Guided by the philosophy "Think Sharp, Live Distinct," SCOPE brings together Product Excellence, Lifestyle Integration, and World-Class Hospitality to create residences designed not only to be owned, but to retain their distinction and value for generations.

SCOPE Thonglor: The King of Penthouse Living

Only 18 families will ever own a residence at SCOPE Thonglor.

Situated on prime Sukhumvit Road adjacent to BTS Thong Lo Station, SCOPE Thonglor introduces Thailand's first all-penthouse residential concept. Every residence occupies an entire floor, offering private lift access, no shared walls, expansive living spaces, and uninterrupted panoramic views across Bangkok. This is not conventional condominium living. It is the scale, privacy, and exclusivity of a private estate, elevated above one of the city's most prestigious neighbourhoods.

Thonglor has long been a preferred address among affluent families, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and business leaders. Its proximity to Phrom Phong, luxury shopping destinations, acclaimed restaurants, international schools, leading hospitals, and major business districts reinforces its position as one of Bangkok's most desirable places to live and own property.

The residences are designed by internationally acclaimed designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, whose portfolio includes some of New York and London's most prestigious properties. His timeless aesthetic is expressed through exceptional proportions, refined materials, and meticulous craftsmanship.

Bespoke SieMatic kitchens manufactured in Germany are paired with appliances from globally renowned brands, including Gaggenau and Sub-Zero. Every element has been selected for buyers accustomed to the highest international standards.

Residences are available in simplex, duplex, and triplex configurations, starting from approximately 417 square metres and THB 190 million.

At the pinnacle of the development is The Trinity, an extraordinary three-level penthouse spanning approximately 756 square metres and priced at approximately THB 650 million. Created as the ultimate expression of SCOPE Thonglor, it combines exceptional scale, commanding city views, absolute privacy, and the freedom of living across three private levels.

The price represents more than square metres. It secures an entire floor—or, in the case of The Trinity, three exceptional levels—together with world-class design, highly personalised service, and membership within an exclusive community limited to only 18 owners.

SCOPE Langsuan: A Collectible Freehold Address

At SCOPE Langsuan, only one-bedroom residences remain—making this one of the final opportunities to own a residence within an ultra-luxury freehold landmark in the heart of Bangkok.

Located moments from Lumpini Park, Central Embassy, Central Chidlom, five-star hotels, and diplomatic embassies, SCOPE Langsuan stands within the city's most established luxury ecosystem.

Ready-to-move-in freehold residences in this tightly held neighbourhood are increasingly difficult to secure. Land prices in the Langsuan area were recorded at approximately THB 750,000 per square metre in 2022, while more recent transactions have reached approximately THB 1 million per square metre—an increase of around 33%. This upward movement reflects the continued scarcity and appreciation of prime land in central Bangkok.

The area's long-term potential is further supported by major upcoming developments, including WellEra, a new integrated wellness destination on the corner of Langsuan and Sarasin roads. Scheduled to open in 2030, it will bring together preventive healthcare, hospitality, branded residences, wellness services, and lifestyle retail within one connected ecosystem.

As the Langsuan district continues to evolve, SCOPE Langsuan offers a compelling opportunity to enter this prestigious neighbourhood at a highly competitive price for a completed ultra-luxury freehold residence.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, one of the world's most celebrated architectural firms, with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, SCOPE Langsuan brings international design pedigree to one of Bangkok's most prestigious addresses.

Each residence is delivered with exceptional attention to detail and furnished with carefully selected imported pieces. Premium European kitchens by Bulthaup are complemented by appliances from globally recognised brands, including Gaggenau and Sub-Zero, creating a sophisticated home ready for immediate occupation.

Beyond the private residences, more than 2,500 square metres of facilities create an exclusive lifestyle environment. These include a private residents' lounge, cinema, wellness and social spaces, concierge, and valet services.

The remaining one-bedroom residences start from approximately 83 square metres, with prices beginning at approximately THB 52.6 million.

SCOPE Promsri: Boutique Luxury with international Appeal

Located on Sukhumvit 49 between Phrom Phong and Thonglor, SCOPE Promsri offers boutique luxury within one of Bangkok's most established international neighbourhoods. International schools, Samitivej International Hospital, premium supermarkets, wellness destinations, and leading restaurants are all within convenient reach. The area is particularly popular among Japanese professionals and families, supporting sustained demand for quality residences and long-term rental accommodation.

Comprising 146 residences across eight storeys, SCOPE Promsri combines the privacy and character of low-rise living with the convenience of a central Sukhumvit address. Its thoughtfully planned layouts serve both international homeowners and tenants, balancing sophisticated design with everyday practicality.

The residences feature premium furnishings from renowned French furniture house Ligne Roset in the brand's first residential collaboration in the Asia-Pacific region. Elegant communal lounges, landscaped gardens, fitness and wellness facilities, and hospitality-inspired services create a refined residential experience aligned with the SCOPE standard.

Prices start at approximately THB 7 million for a 28.26-square-metre residence. Supported by its prime location and established expatriate tenant base, gross rental yields range from 4–6% per annum, with potential for long-term capital appreciation.

For buyers seeking a completed Sukhumvit residence with a prestigious brand, accessible entry price, and clear rental appeal, SCOPE Promsri presents one of the collection's most compelling investment opportunities.

ACQUA: Hotel-Level Concierge That Knows Your Preferences

The SCOPE experience continues long after ownership transfer.

ACQUA provides residents with hotel-level concierge and lifestyle management services, delivering personalised support tailored to their individual preferences.

From preparing the residence before arrival to coordinating housekeeping, 24-hour valet assistance, private dining, wellness appointments, event planning, beautician services, and professional pet care, every detail is managed with precision, privacy, and discretion.

For international owners, ACQUA provides additional confidence and convenience by helping manage both the residence and its owner's lifestyle requirements, whether they are living in Bangkok or travelling abroad.

At SCOPE, luxury is not simply about having access to premium services. It is about being understood well enough that every service feels personal, intuitive, and effortless.

Every residence within SCOPE Collection is fully completed, pet-friendly, and ready to move in. Buyers can inspect the actual property, experience its finished materials and views, and proceed with ownership without waiting for construction.

Eligible international purchasers may also apply for Thailand's one-year long-stay programme after purchasing and transferring ownership of a qualifying SC condominium valued at THB 3 million or more. This provides greater flexibility for seasonal living, family relocation, retirement planning, and extended residence in Thailand.

Programme availability, purchaser eligibility, and application approval remain subject to the relevant terms and official requirements.

Whether seeking the unmatched privacy of an entire penthouse floor, one of the final one-bedroom residences at SCOPE Langsuan, or the rental potential of a boutique Sukhumvit home, SCOPE Collection offers an opportunity ready to be secured today.

Availability is limited. Prospective buyers are invited to contact SC for current promotional offers and an exclusive private viewing.

About SC

SC is one of Thailand's leading property developers, committed to creating quality homes and communities through innovation, thoughtful design, and sustainable value. Through its portfolio of premium and luxury residential brands, including SCOPE Collection, SC continues to redefine contemporary living across Bangkok's most sought-after locations.

#SCMasterofLuxury #SC #SCOPELangsuan #SCOPEThonglor #SCOPEPromsri #BangkokLuxuryProperty #UltraLuxuryLiving #BangkokRealEstate #ThailandLuxuryRealEstate

Contact us now for current promotions and private viewings:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +66 (0)65-050-5454

LINE Official: @scassetglobal

https://lin.ee/vOvyg6U

SOURCE SC Asset Corporation Public Company Limited