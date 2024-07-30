Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. Claims Victory with Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. was honored with the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Malaysia. Organized annually across 16 markets by Enterprise Asia, APEA serves as Asia's premier award networking platform. A night of celebration unfolded at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur with the APEA 2024 Malaysia honoring innovation, perseverance, and inclusive growth. Under the theme "Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship", the Awards recognize visionary business leaders and enterprises whose initiatives and strategies have significantly contributed to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia.

Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. is one of the premier integrated facility management companies in Malaysia that specializes in the provision of non-clinical healthcare support services. Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. stands out as a leading facility management company in the region, renowned for delivering exceptional quality services and innovative solutions, particularly in hospital support services. Integrating advanced technological solutions and digital transformations has significantly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations. This is underscored by the company's commitment to technological advancements, principles of good governance, robust operational practices, and a comprehensive business continuity plan, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted service provider.

Through continuous investment in human capital, Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. has developed a pool of technically competent and certified professionals across various fields. The company currently employs 1,118 individuals across 28 office locations in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan, including its headquarters and Waste Treatment Plant, and maintains a turnover rate below 4%.

Moving forward, Sedafiat Sdn. Bhd. recognizes the vast opportunities within the facility management and healthcare industry and is poised to extend its presence beyond borders, exploring avenues for growth and diversification to countries within Southeast Asia and the Middle East region in the forthcoming years.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia