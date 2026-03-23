Exclusive savings on flights to Seoul, Daegu, Busan, and Jeju—travel available through Oct. 24, 2026

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, announced spring travel deals to Korea available through March 31, making it easier for travelers to plan trips to Korea through October 24, 2026.

To connect travelers in Taiwan with more destinations across Korea, T'way Air currently operates eight routes including Kaohsiung–Busan, which will launch on March 29: Taipei (Songshan)–Seoul (Gimpo), Taipei (Taoyuan)–Jeju, Taipei (Taoyuan)–Daegu, Taichung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Gimpo), Kaohsiung–Seoul (Incheon), Kaohsiung–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Busan.

See More of Korea: T’way Air Offers Deals to Seoul, Daegu, Busan, and Jeju

The following offers are available through March 31:

Up to 12% Off Promo Code : enter MAR26 when booking, for travel through October 24, 2026.

: enter when booking, for travel through October 24, 2026. Regular Coupon (up to TWD 400 off): bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.

bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026. Regular Coupon (up to TWD 800 off): bookings of TWD 8,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026.

bookings of TWD 8,000 or more, for travel through October 24, 2026. TWD 500 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.

bookings of TWD 4,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026. TWD 1,000 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 8,000 or more, for travel May 1– October 24, 2026.

Seoul offers a wide range of cultural attractions and modern city experiences, while Daegu and Busan provide additional regional options with distinctive local character. Jeju is also accessible via direct flights from Taiwan, offering travelers greater flexibility when planning multi-city itineraries.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korea based low-cost carrier (LCC) providing reliable air travel services since 2010. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, as well as Oceania, Europe and North America. T'way Air continues to expand its network and enhance connectivity for travelers. For more information, visit www.twayair.com

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

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SOURCE T'way Air