T’way Air Announces New Year Offers for Singapore–Korea Flights

Exclusive Savings on Seoul and Jeju Flights, with Travel Available through Oct 24, 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, has launched New Year Special Deals for travelers flying from Singapore to Korea. Customers can access limited-time savings through a promo code and coupons on flights to Incheon (Seoul) and Jeju Island.

T'way Air operates daily Singapore–Incheon (Seoul) services on A330-200/300 aircraft, departing Singapore at 11:00 p.m. and arriving in Incheon at 6:35 a.m. the next day. Return flights depart Incheon at 3:30 p.m. and arrive in Singapore at 9:25 p.m. (local time).

The airline currently operates five weekly Singapore–Jeju services (Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat) on Boeing 737-8, and will resume daily service from March 15, 2026. Flights departs Singapore at 2:30 a.m., and arrive in Jeju at 9:30 a.m. Return flights depart Jeju at 7:45 p.m. and arrives in Singapore at 1:30 a.m. the next day (local time).

Book by January 31 to unlock New Year savings:

Up to 7% Off Promo Code : Enter FLYJAN when booking on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026. Valid for Economy and Business Saver class.

: Enter when booking on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026. Valid for Economy and Business Saver class. SGD 30 Regular Coupon : For bookings over SGD 350 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026.

: For bookings over SGD 350 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026. SGD 35 Early Bird Coupon : For bookings over SGD 400 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel period May 1–Oct 24, 2026.

: For bookings over SGD 400 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel period May 1–Oct 24, 2026. SGD 8 New Year's Special Bundle Coupon : For selected bundles (e.g., meal pack, bag pack, multi-pack) on bookings over SGD 78 for Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026.

: For selected bundles (e.g., meal pack, bag pack, multi-pack) on bookings over SGD 78 for Singapore–Incheon/Jeju, travel through Oct 24, 2026. Welcome SGD 20 Coupon: Sign up at twayair.com and receive SGD 20 off bookings over SGD 180 on Singapore–Incheon/Jeju.

Korea combines cultural attractions in Seoul with Jeju Island's natural scenery. Neighborhoods such as Hongdae, Gangnam, and Seongsu area are popular for dining and local culture, while Jeju is recognized for coastal routes and volcanic landscapes suited to nature-focused travel.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T'way Air

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korea based low-cost carrier (LCC) providing reliable air travel services since 2010. The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as well as Airbus A330, A320 and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, serving customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, as well as Oceania, Europe and North America. T'way Air continues to expand its network and enhance connectivity for travelers. For more information, visit www.twayair.com

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE T'way Air