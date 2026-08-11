Selangor To Convene Asean Industrial Leaders at Government-Backed Techsphere Summit 2026

Alex Capri and Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing President Jacob Lee Chor Kok confirmed for the four-day summit as registration opens.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Selangor Techsphere Summit 2026, a state-backed industrial technology platform taking place from 14 to 17 October 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Hosted by the Selangor State Government and delivered in collaboration with the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre, the summit will bring together manufacturers, technology companies, investors, policymakers and researchers from Malaysia and across ASEAN.

Selangor Techsphere Summit

The Selangor Techsphere Summit returns as a key component of the Selangor International Business Summit 2026, supporting the state's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional centre for advanced manufacturing, industrial innovation and technology-led investment.

Powered by HANNOVER MESSE, the world's leading industrial technology platform, this impressive four-day summit will feature an industry conference, technology showcase, curated business meetings and networking opportunities focused on the practical adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, smart manufacturing and advanced digital technologies.

YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Chief Minister of Selangor said:

"Selangor has established itself as one of Malaysia's most important industrial and investment destinations. As manufacturers respond to rapid developments in technology, sustainability and global supply chains, it is important that the government and industry work together to create the conditions for continued innovation and growth.

"The Selangor Techsphere Summit provides a platform for businesses to access new ideas, technologies and partnerships while contributing to the next phase of Selangor's industrial development."

Responding to Industry's Most Pressing Priorities

Manufacturers across Malaysia and ASEAN are under increasing pressure to improve productivity, modernise operations, strengthen resilience and respond to sustainability and workforce challenges.

The Selangor Techsphere Summit 2026 will examine how artificial intelligence, industrial automation, robotics, smart manufacturing and advanced digital technologies can be applied across real-world industrial operations. The programme will also address semiconductor manufacturing, energy efficiency, workforce development, investment and regional industrial growth.

These issues will be brought into focus by two newly confirmed speakers representing international and Malaysian industry perspectives.

Alex Capri, a former US Treasury Department official and globally recognised authority on geopolitics and Techno-nationalism, has been confirmed as the opening-day keynote speaker, while newly appointed Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing President, Jacob Lee Chor Kok, will deliver the opening address on the second day of the summit.

Manufacturers, technology providers, government agencies, investors, researchers and industry specialists will contribute practical perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping the region's industrial future.

Mike Nissen, Senior Commercial Director, Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific said:

"Industrial transformation is no longer simply about adopting individual technologies. It requires manufacturers to align technology, people, investment and long-term business strategy.

"Through the support of the Selangor State Government and the global industrial network of HANNOVER MESSE, the Selangor Techsphere Summit will connect regional industry leaders with practical expertise, proven solutions and potential partners that can support their transformation journey."

Connecting Industry and Government

Across four days, the Selangor Techsphere Summit 2026 will examine the major forces shaping the future of industry, with each day dedicated to a distinct business and operational priority:

Day 1 - Wednesday, 14 October: AI & The Digital Economy

Exploring the practical application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies across industry and the wider economy.

Exploring the practical application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies across industry and the wider economy. Day 2 - Thursday, 15 October: Semiconductors & Microelectronics

Focusing on advanced manufacturing, automation and the technologies strengthening industrial productivity and competitiveness.

Focusing on advanced manufacturing, automation and the technologies strengthening industrial productivity and competitiveness. Day 3 - Friday, 16 October: Green Tech & Smart Automation

Examining how manufacturers can strengthen operational resilience while responding to sustainability, energy and resource-efficiency priorities.

Examining how manufacturers can strengthen operational resilience while responding to sustainability, energy and resource-efficiency priorities. Day 4 - Saturday, 17 October: Governance, Talent & TVET 4.0

Addressing the skills, workforce capabilities and leadership needed to support the next phase of industrial transformation.

Delegates can select the day most relevant to their organisation or attend the full four-day programme for a broader view of the technologies, strategies and capabilities reshaping industry across Malaysia and ASEAN.

Across the programme, conference sessions, technology showcases, curated meetings and networking opportunities will connect perspectives from industry, government, technology and research.

Building on Regional Momentum

The 2025 edition of the Selangor Techsphere Summit welcomed 1,535 attendees, 21 exhibitors and 39 speakers from more than 15 countries, reflecting growing regional demand for industrial technology expertise and stronger collaboration between government and industry.

The 2026 summit will build on this momentum by creating further opportunities for knowledge exchange, technology discovery, investment engagement and regional business development.

Registration Now Open

Industry professionals, government representatives, investors, researchers, educators and technology leaders are invited to register for the Selangor Techsphere Summit 2026.

Registration: https://selangortechsphere.com/ticketing-options/

Event Details

Selangor Techsphere Summit 2026

14–17 October 2026

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia

A key component of the Selangor International Business Summit 2026

www.selangortechsphere.com

Exhibition and Sponsorship Enquiries

Mike Nissen

Senior Commercial Director

Hannover Fairs

+61 (0)405 421 838

[email protected]

About the Selangor Techsphere Summit

The Selangor Techsphere Summit is an industrial technology and transformation platform connecting manufacturers, technology providers, government representatives, investors, researchers and industry leaders from Malaysia and across ASEAN.

Powered by HANNOVER MESSE and held as part of the Selangor International Business Summit, the summit supports knowledge exchange, technology discovery, investment engagement and collaboration across the industrial ecosystem.

SOURCE Hannover Fairs Asia-Pacific (HFAP)