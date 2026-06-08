Sensing Meets Connectivity: Calterah Launches Ultra-Powerful mmWave Radar Chips for High-Performance ADAS and Leading-Edge UWB Radar Solutions

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, 2026, Calterah, a global leader in mmWave radar chips, unveiled its latest high-performance radar SoCs for ADAS and groundbreaking UWB radar solutions at its annual product and technology showcase, Calterah Day.

The newly launched Kunlun-Pro and Andes-Pro radar SoCs are engineered to address the market needs and emerging regulatory requirements for high-performance ADAS radar. As Euro NCAP 2026 raises the bar for automotive active safety and China progresses its national L2 ADAS and AEB regulations (currently in draft), ADAS radar is increasingly expected to deliver all-condition, full-speed-range perception for all road users.

Kunlun-Pro is an automotive 5T4R mmWave radar SoC featuring a 10 times more powerful RSP 2.0, higher DMIPS CPU performance, larger memory, over 2.5 dB SNR boost, and 25% more virtual channels compared to existing 4T4R products on the market. In demanding test scenarios, Kunlun-Pro reliably tracks weak targets at significantly longer ranges than 4T4R solutions.

Andes-Pro features the world's first 6T6R ADAS radar SoC, achieving a 200 m detection range for weak targets and outstanding angular resolution (1° in azimuth; 3° in elevation). As a cost-effective alternative to expensive 8T8R products, the chip can also be scaled into a cascaded 12T12R imaging radar system, delivering high performance at lower system cost.

Beyond mmWave radar chip innovations, Calterah further explores the UWB radar functionality and emerging applications. The company claims the world's first implementation of IEEE 802.15.4ab Sensing in the Dubhe CAL1106AQ SoC and has released two groundbreaking solutions—a Child Presence Detection (CPD) development suite and a Parking Assist System (PAS) development suite. The two suites are both built on CAL1106AQ—the world's first IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant and FiRa 4.0-certified 2T4R UWB SoC. With a unique 2T4R architecture, a Radar Leakage Suppression (RLS) module, and the IEEE 802.15.4ab Sensing feature, CAL1106AQ is capable of accurate height measurement, detection of nearby stationary objects, and high-speed parking lot search—tasks extremely challenging for conventional UWB products.

As of Q1 2026, Calterah has shipped over 30 million mmWave chips cumulatively, powering vehicle models from more than 30 OEMs. Calterah Founder and CEO Dr. Jiashu CHEN noted: "Combining mmWave and UWB technologies creates a seamless, safe, and intelligent driving experience—from car locating, unlocking, and assisted driving, to automated parking, car locking, child presence detection (CPD), and intrusion alerts."

SOURCE Calterah