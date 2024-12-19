Sentosa Unveils Island-wide Celebrations with Larger-than-life Carnival and Deals this Festive Season

This multi-partner collaboration between SDC, RWS, DBS, and STB will transform the island into an immersive festive wonderland with a diverse array of experiences including exclusive retail offerings, interactive installations, and day-to-night activities.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, immerse yourself in larger-than-life experiences at "Sentosa Presents: A Big, Big World". For the first time ever, the island transformation is set to transport visitors to three distinct and unique whimsical realms across Resorts World Sentosa, Sentosa Sensoryscape, and Palawan Beach. From 9 December 2024 to 16 February 2025, evolving interactive installations and day-to-night activities from Christmas to Chinese New Year will enchant and captivate visitors of all ages, with about 50 exclusive deals across some 40 Sentosa island partners for DBS and POSB debit and credit cardholders[1].

The two-month-long festive experience marks the inaugural joint activation of the Sentosa Precinct Partnership. The partnership established in May 2024 among Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), DBS Bank (DBS), and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) aims to propel tourism growth and solidify Sentosa's position as Asia's premier island resort getaway and leading lifestyle destination.

Larger-than-life Offerings Across Sentosa

"A Big, Big World" is the culmination of initiatives from all four partners to create immersive experiences that bring wonder and imagination to both local and international guests during the festive season. Visitors can look forward to an array of exclusive events and installations across three themed zones on Sentosa.

A Big, Big World of Excitement at Resorts World Sentosa

A Big, Big World of Excitement at Resorts World Sentosa will celebrate the rich cultural diversity and festive offerings of different countries with four uniquely themed zones inspired by England, France, Germany, and Japan. Each zone offers larger-than-life installations that make for picture-perfect moments, including a stunning 8.5 metre hot air balloon in the France zone and a towering 7.8 metre cuckoo clock in the Germany zone. Marvel at show-stopping sights, such as the Eiffel Tower projected onto a 10-metre LED Pyramid and enchanting light displays with origami reindeer sculptures.

The magical Yuletide experience will be enhanced with "snowfall", transporting visitors to a whimsical wonderland right here in Singapore.

Each of these uniquely themed zones will also feature exclusive retail offerings that capture the distinct charm and spirit of their respective countries. From traditional crafts and specialty goods to festive treats, visitors can discover and take home a piece of the wonder from brands like, WildSen, and Imperial Doggo. DBS and POSB cardholders can also enjoy a 10% discount for selected brands.

Guests can dive deeper into the festive spirit by trying their luck at classic carnival games like balloon pop and claw machines to win exciting prizes. Christmas carollers from talented a cappella groups including The A Cappella Society, Vox Camerata and The Outside Edition, will fill the air with holiday cheer, adding a joyful soundtrack to the festivities.

This holiday season, guests can give back by visiting the SG Enable booth at the carnival, where handmade gifts created by members of i'mable Collective are available for sale. All proceeds will go towards supporting members of the collective, who are a community of talented artists and makers with disabilities.

Resorts World Sentosa's festive carnival will run from 9 December 2024 to 2 January 2025, and will be refreshed for the Chinese New Year season from 19 January 2025 to 16 February 2025. Please refer to Annex A for further programming details.

A Big, Big World of Dreams at Sentosa Sensoryscape

At the heart of the island connecting visitors in their discovery of "A Big, Big World" from RWS to Palawan Beach is the newly minted Sentosa Sensoryscape. Here, guests are invited to cannonball right into their dreams with Cloud Swing Dreams, giant fluffy swings that evoke feelings of whimsicality. As night falls, ImagiNite transforms Sensoryscape into a vibrant dreamscape, with interactive light projections and augmented reality bringing the space to life for an unforgettable sensory experience.

The verdant corridor will also be enlivened with a robust programming of street performances featuring K-pop dance contests, home-grown buskers, and fun activities like balloon sculpting and storytelling to create a vibrant year-end festive celebration for all. Guests can look forward to additional performances from 22 to 25 December, featuring performances by Bellingham, Stephen Francis & Friends, The Apex Project Acapella Singapore Group, and the Rit Xu Trio. Please refer to Annex B for more information on the Sensoryscape activations.

A Big, Big World of Discovery at Palawan Beach

The skies above Palawan Beach will be transformed into a soaring tapestry of colours in a unique day-to-night kite fiesta. During the day, Flight of Wishes invites guests to join a kite-making workshop where they can craft unique, personalised kites that showcase their creativity. Afterwards, guests can bring their kites to life in a spacious kite-flying area, joining a colourful symphony of kites dancing in the sky. Ready-made kites will also be available for purchase for those who prefer to dive straight into the fun. Guests are also invited to be amazed by the sight of massive kites swishing in the skies in the showcase by the Singapore Kite Association.

Adding to the enchantment, The Floating Marvels is an ethereal nighttime experience where 12 sea creature inflatables, such as jellyfishes, manta rays, and whales will illuminate the skies. Some of these larger-than-life inflatables measure up to 15 metres in size. These mesmerising inflatables celebrate Sentosa's coastal charm, creating a stunning visual scene that promises to be an extraordinary evening spectacle. This audiovisual experience is specially curated by Myles Ziebart, who specialises in concept design and execution of highly creative projects, and has worked on projects for the Singapore River Festival and Singapore Night Festival. Please refer to Annex C for more information on the programming.

Additionally, DBS is offering exclusive deals and promotions for DBS and POSB cardholders across attractions, hotels and dining establishments on the island including S.E.A Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Syun, SkyHelix Sentosa, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove and +Twelve for guests to indulge in the festivities as they explore these unique precinct-wide experiences. Please refer to Annex D for the full list of DBS and POSB deals.

Elevating Sentosa's Position as a Premier Island Destination

This inaugural collaboration between SDC, RWS, DBS, and STB underscores the ongoing evolution of Sentosa as a leading destination in Asia. By synergising the strengths and expertise of each party, Sentosa is poised to elevate guest experiences by encouraging the discovery of Sentosa across accommodation, attractions, entertainment, dining and retail. Through "A Big, Big World" and future collaborations, Sentosa will continue to bring unique and unforgettable experiences for both local and international visitors, further strengthening its position as Asia's leading leisure and lifestyle destination.

Mr Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive (Business & Digital Technology Group), Sentosa Development Corporation, said, "As we bring these larger-than-life experiences to Sentosa this festive season, we hope that guests can discover new and unforgettable moments with their loved ones amid the mirth and merriment. This inaugural partnership among Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, DBS, and Singapore Tourism Board marks a significant step in delivering a truly immersive and unique experience across the island. Together, we aim to elevate Sentosa as a premier resort destination for both local and international visitors and to inspire a sense of wonder and discovery that captures the spirit of the festive season."

Ms Lee Shi Ruh, President of Resorts World Sentosa, said, "We are thrilled to be part of 'A Big, Big World,' a festive celebration that promises to bring joy, wonder, and unforgettable moments to visitors of all ages. This year's collaboration with Sentosa Development Corporation, DBS, and Singapore Tourism Board is a reflection of our shared commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences that truly capture the spirit of the season. At Resorts World Sentosa, we believe in creating immersive, world-class events that not only enchant our guests but also invite them to explore the joy of the holidays in new and exciting ways. From dazzling displays and interactive experiences to carnival games and a delectable selection of festive menus, we are delighted to offer something truly special for everyone this joyous season."

Ms P'ing Lim, Regional Head of Ecosystems and Cross-border Transfers, DBS Bank, said, "Through this collaboration, DBS is excited to work with 40 island partners in Sentosa to launch some 50 exclusive lifestyle, retail and dining experiences, enabling visitors and travellers to create memorable moments. The lineup of exciting activities for new and repeat visitors in 'A Big, Big World' makes Sentosa the ideal destination this festive season. We look forward to welcoming all visitors who can enjoy the larger-than-life promotions and experiences while embracing the spirit of celebration."

Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Marketing Group), Singapore Tourism Board, said, "We're excited to invite visitors to experience Sentosa this festive season. Through our partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa and DBS, we're bringing a series of novel experiences for tourists and locals to discover and enjoy. This will complement the exciting lineup of fresh and enhanced offerings being progressively launched within Sentosa, further reinforcing Singapore's position as a must-visit destination."

Annex A: A Big, Big World of Excitement at Resorts World Sentosa

Programming Highlights

Programming Date / Time Carnival Fun Play classic carnival games and win delightful prizes by Cow Play Cow Moo! 9 December 2024 – 2 January 2025 Christmas Carollers Sing along to holiday tunes with The A Cappella Society, Vox Camerata and The Outside Edition. 9, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 28, 29, 31 December Weekend Choir on Sat, Sun Christmas and NYE to run for 30 min Joyful-licious Giveaway Sweeten up the festivities with complimentary BIG BIG cotton candy and cookies. Candyfloss (100 giveaways per hour on a first come first served basis) 14, 15, 21, 24, 25, 28, 29 December 3pm - 9pm (hourly) Special Date:

31 December Time: 3pm - 9pm (hourly) Larger-than-life Cookies (100 giveaways per hour on a first come first served basis) 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 December 3pm - 9pm (hourly) Special Date:

31 December Time: 2:30pm - 8:30pm (hourly) A Festive Journey + Snowfall Fun

Embark on a whimsical holiday voyage around the world with a stunning light and sound show on a 10-meter-tall LED tree. End the show with an enchanting snowfall in the tropics during the most wonderful time of the year. 9 December 2024 – 2 January 2025 Show Times (Daily & Hourly): 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm, 3:15pm, 4:15pm, 5:15pm, 6:15pm, 7:15pm, 8:15pm, 9:15pm

Participating Brands (non-exhaustive)

Country Zone Brands* *10% discount for DBS and POSB card holders (excluding Johnnie Walker and Don Julio) England Mad Roaster, Byjolyn, DotDot Tea, Meltsbakes and Kottagestars Germany Wildsen, AERIN Haus, Coezy Premium Corner, Clarity Blend, Coco Hao France Satellite Paris, Electro Flash, Imperial Doggo Japan Autism Snuggles, Lnxamigurumi, Paws Clothing, Cotton Blue HOPESHOW MY LOVE, Candy World Marketing (S) Pte Ltd, One Pafe

Annex B: A Big, Big World of Dreams at Sensoryscape

Programming Details

Programming Date / Time Cloud Swing Dreams Whimsical installation that invites visitors to experience the thrill of flight on charming, cloud-shaped swings that seem to float above the ground. Daily from 12 December 2024 to 16 February 2025 Cloud Swing Dreams Light-Up: 7.00pm - 10pm The ImagiNite Spectacular Night-time spectacle across Sensoryscape with interactive light projections. Daily from 9 December 2024 to 16 February 2025 ImagiNite Experience: 7:50pm - 9:40pm K-POP Random Play Dance Showdown for K-pop dance machines to show off their moves. 21 December 2024, 18 January 2025, 15 February 2025 Time: 8:30pm - 10:30pm Live Music Performance at Glow Garden Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Sentosa as talented singers serenade you with captivating tunes. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28 December 2024 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 Jan 2025, and 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 Feb 2025 Time: 6:30pm - 10.00pm Step inside World of Wonder to Bubble Magic Watch as bubbles of all shapes and sizes float, twist, and transform into mesmerising displays. From dazzling solo bubbles to intricate bubble sculptures, every trick is designed to captivate. 14 December 2024 Time: 6.30pm - 7.00pm 28 December 2024 Time: 7.00pm - 7.30pm Sweetheart's Balloon Sculpting Show Sweetheart's balloon show is full of surprises, with all kinds of animals popping up! She creates elaborate wearables, cartoon characters, and fun balloon toys—she even makes music with a guitar made from a single balloon. 27 December 2024 Time: 7.00pm - 7.30pm Yusoff the Elf Storytelling Yusoff the Elf shares a Christmas tale of the Grinch! Listen in as he tells how this grumpy green fellow's heart grew three sizes, bringing joy and magic to all around! 13 December 2024 7pm - 7.30pm 21 December 2024 7.00pm - 7.30pm Juggling Artisans: Chua Edward and Benjamin Ye Juggling Artisans presents a show where juggling becomes art! They bring a captivating performance that seamlessly blends diabolo, hat juggling, and classic ball and club juggling. 14 December 2024 7.00pm - 7.30pm The Wacky Alex Fun Show The Wacky Alex Fun Show is here to entertain! This high-energy fun show combines mind-blowing magic, hilarious comedy, vibrant balloon sculptures, and endless audience participation. 20 December 2024 Friday 7.00pm - 7.30pm The Magical Uncle Jimbo Uncle Jimbo dazzles with a blend of comedy and magic! A First Runner Up in the IBM Ring 115 contest, he captivates audiences worldwide, including a royal show in Brunei. Prepare for laughter and amazement! 21 December 2024 6.30pm - 7.00pm 27 December 2024 7.00pm - 7.30pm Le Petit Bar by Jay Che Le Petit Bar is a show with circus and balancing tricks centred around things you would find in a bar. Audiences would be kept on the edge of their seats as glasses are stacked and balanced in different ways on the edge of a knife. 28 December 2024 6.30pm - 7.00pm

Annex C: A Big, Big World of Discovery at Palawan Beach

The Kite Fiesta at Palawan Beach will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 29 December 2024 and 25 January to 16 February 2025.

Programming Details

Programming Date / Time Flight of Wishes ● Kite Making Workshop ● Purchase Ready-made Kites ● Kite Flying Zone ● Showcase by Singapore Kite Association Every Saturday and Sunday from 13 to 29 December 2024 and 25 January to 16 February 2025 from 3pm to 6pm. Kite Making Workshop Sessions: 3pm, 3:30pm, 4pm, 4:30pm, 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm (each session lasts about 15-mins, capped at 15 pax per session) Kite-flying will stop at 6:30pm The Floating Marvels As the sun sets, experience a spectacular display of 15-metre-long inflatables floating above the horizon and casting a magical glow over the serene waters. Every Saturday and Sunday from 13 to 29 December 2024 and 25 January to 16 February 2025. From 8.15pm to 10.00pm with a 15-minute interval between each audio-visual experience.

Annex D: Full List of DBS and POSB Deals

Brand Deal Deal Validity Adventure Cove Waterpark DBS Exclusive: Adventure Cove Waterpark Adult one-day ticket S$10 Meal voucher with no minimum spend 2 December to 31 December 2024 Adventure Cove Waterpark Family Fun Combo DBS Mastercard Exclusive: Bring your child for free with 2 Adult tickets. S$30 F&B voucher with no minimum spend $5 Retail voucher with no minimum spend 3 exclusive Mastercard gifts. 2 December to 31 December 2024 S.E.A. Aquarium DBS Exclusive:

2 x S.E.A. Aquarium Adult Admission Tickets at S$44

Complimentary popcorn with minimum S$20 F&B spend. Complimentary S.E.A. Aquarium x @Puffingmuffin keychain merchandise (worth S$12) with minimum S$50 retail spend. Promotion while stocks last. 2 December to 22 December 2024 Hotel Ora DBS Exclusive: Complimentary Upgrade from Deluxe Room to the next room category and late Check-out at 1:00pm. Blackout Dates apply. 2 December 2024 to 31 January 2025 Equarius Hotel DBS Exclusive: Complimentary Upgrade from Deluxe Room to the next room category and late Check-out at 1:00pm. Blackout Dates apply. 2 December 2024 to 31 January 2025 RWS Signature Restaurants: Ocean Restaurant Osia Steak and Seafood Grill CHIFA! Syun Soi Social Feng Shui Inn DBS Exclusive: Complimentary glass of champagne with minimum spend of S$180 at participating RWS Signature Restaurants. 2 December 2024 to 2 January 2025 Festive Takeaways by RWS Signature Restaurants DBS Exclusive: Complimentary luxury candle and diffuser gift sets for tiered spending from S$188 to S$388 on Festive in-house promotions. 2 December 2024 to 30 December 2024 Madame Tussauds Singapore Online promo: 30% off Standard Ticket + Access to Marvel 4D + Digital Photo Souvenir Walk-in promo: 20% off Standard Ticket + Access to Marvel 4D + Digital Photo Souvenir Now to 31 July 2025 Sentosa Island Bus Tour 30% off tickets Now to 31 March 2025 Singapore Cable Car Sky Network 30% off Cable Car Sky Pass (Round Trip) Now to 31 March 2025 SkyHelix Sentosa S$4.50 off tickets Now to 31 March 2025 DinoVenture 20% off tickets Now to 31 March 2025 Wings of Time 25% off Standard Tickets Now to 31 March 2025 +Twelve - The Palawan @ Sentosa 15% off house pour: beer, wine, spirits Now to 31 December 2024 Splash Tribe - The Palawan @ Sentosa 15% off kids' menu Now to 31 December 2024 UltraGolf - The Palawan @ Sentosa S$2 off Adult Tickets Now to 31 December 2024 Auriga Spa - Capella Singapore 10% off all 90-minute treatments Now to 31 December 2024 Bob's Café - Capella Singapore 10% off a la carte menu Now to 31 December 2024 Cassia - Capella Singapore 10% off a la carte menu Now to 31 December 2024 Fiamma3 - Capella Singapore 10% off a la carte menu Now to 31 December 2024 Kwee Zeen - Sofitel 20% off a la carte menu Now to 31 December 2024 The Cliff - Sofitel 20% off a la carte menu Now to 31 December 2024 W Singapore • 10% off per person for wedding lunch or dinners (up to S$10,000 savings) • Additional complimentary night stay in a Marvelous Suite when you book for a wedding dinner (min. 250 pax) Now to 30 December 2024 the kitchen table 15% off a la carte menu Now to 30 December 2024 LiHo Tea S$1 off with min. spend of S$8 Now to 31 December 2024

