SET OUT ON AN EPIC SUMMER ESCAPE WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY

From seaside getaways in Phuket and the Maldives, city exploration in Tokyo and Melbourne to nature retreats in Ubud and Gifu, Marriott Bonvoy offers an unforgettable summer for holiday seekers

HONG KONG, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the long-awaited arrival of summer holiday, it's the perfect time for travelers to book a fun-filled break. Asia Pacific boasts a full array of bucket list adventures, whether travelers are looking to mingle in the bustling crowd of mega cities or venture to off-the-beaten-track destinations, travelers – no matter solo, group, or families traveling will children – will be able to explore the region in a way that fits their preferences.

L-R: Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa, Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki

Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands boasts hotels with various scenic backdrops, ranging from the turquoise waters of the Maldives to the steep ravines of Ubud and the energetic atmosphere of Bangkok, travelers are welcome to select the perfect summer destination to add to their bucket list in 2023.

SEASIDE RESORTS

Nothing says "summer holiday" more than images of sunny afternoons on the shore, salty swims in bright blue waters, and swanky sunset cocktails. Asia Pacific has no shortages of Instagram-worthy beaches, presenting as idyllic corners of the globe for travelers to discover. Here, Marriott Bonvoy details some of the best ways to visit and stay at Asia Pacific's best seaside destinations.

Where to stay?

Maldives: Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Situated on the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, a 35-minute seaplane journey away from Malé International Airport, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs with vibrant marine life. Curious travelers are invited to unlock the heart of the destination through the resort's Marine Master program, part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, where guests can plant their own coral frame with the guidance of the resident marine biologist and learn about the environmental effects of climate change. True to the brand's spirit of savouring the good life, the resort offers "Chase Endless Summer" package for travelers to enjoy complimentary offerings including buffet breakfast and dinner at Turquoise, daily water sports activity, and discounted spa treatments at Explore Spa.

Beihai: Sheraton Beihai Resort

A quaint twist to the usual seaside getaways – recently opened in May this year, Sheraton Beihai Resort is situated in Guantouling National Forest Park at the western end of downtown Beihai with commanding views over both mountain and sea. Once a departure port on the Maritime Silk Road, Beihai's natural seaside setting and unique cultures of the Tanka fishing villages make it an up-and-coming holiday destination. The resort features Sheraton's reimagined design, setting to be a community hub for travelers and local guests alike through brand signatures such as the Community Table, a space where travelers can connect with each other and be energized, and elevated dining outlets such as &More that offers an invigorating coffee program.

CITY EXPLORATION

For travelers looking for a summer vacation outside of the well-traversed seaside getaways, Asia boasts an impressive array of vibrant metropolitan areas with exciting experiences, including traditional summer festivals in Tokyo, rich historical sites in Xi'an, and endless culinary offerings in Bangkok for travelers to indulge to the fullest extent. Here, Marriott Bonvoy presents the best places to stay at when exploring some of the most alluring cities in the region.

Where to Stay?

Bangkok: Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection

Bangkok, a city of gleaming monasteries, soaring skyscrapers and clusters of village-style houses, is the gateway to modern Thailand, as well as one of the most coveted destinations for travelers of all ages to explore. Thong Lor district is one of the city's best spots to experience an eclectic mix of cuisine, culture, and entertainment, and Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, Autograph Collection Hotels' upcoming entry and brand debut in Thailand, is nestled just moments away in a tree-lined avenue. Set to open in early September, through the hotel's exterior as well as 56 guestrooms and suites, guests can experience the rich contrasts of the designs: Elegant, timber-clad exterior juxtaposes with the natural surroundings of this leafy avenue, while the interiors feature designs of classic meets contemporary.

Melbourne: Le Méridien Melbourne

A recent addition to Australia's dynamic metropolis, Le Méridien Melbourne opened its doors in March this year, marking the brand's debut to the region. Located on a prime location overlooking Parliament House, the hotel invites travelers to savour the moment and connect with Melbourne's famed art, culture, and culinary scene. Travelers will be delighted at the hotel's Art Deco façade with chic mid-century interiors, and marvel at the large-scale sculptural installation in the lobby that is part of Le Méridien's global Unlock Art programme, which includes a self-guided walking tour and complimentary art gallery access. From July onwards, the hotel also celebrates the return of its signature Au Soleil programme with the debut of its Rosé Sorbet, offering travelers the opportunity to soak up the sun and enjoy the moment with this delectable summer treat.

NATURE RETREATS

For those seeking to trade the glare of the streetlights for the glow of the moon or the chatter of commuters for the sounds of the wild, nature retreats will be ideal in providing refuge and total rejuvenation. Below are some of the best places to experience nature's splendor with Marriott Bonvoy.

Where to Stay?

Bali: The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa

Earning its title as Bali's art and culture center, Ubud is the ultimate place to enjoy rich Balinese culture, local craft scene, and calming lush forests or rice terraces. True to the destination's devotion to wellness and restoration, The Westin Ubud Resort & Spa invites guests and their families to experience a sense of well-being through the resort's signature touchpoints – from the delights of Heavenly Spa, lifestyle programs such as on-site Balinese Praying Ritual and Tri Mandala Meditation at the riverside Wellness Pavilion, and the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. Local Balinese recipes are also elevated into healthy cuisine to reflect the brand's Eat Well pillar, available in the all-day dining restaurant Tabia and Mediterranean restaurant Tall Trees.

Japan: Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki Hotels

As one looks beyond Japan's bustling metropolis of Tokyo and Osaka, they will find sprawling countryside with hidden cultural and historical gems waiting to be discovered. First announced in 2018, Fairfield by Marriott Michi-no-Eki aims to connect curious travelers with adventure far beyond the city's bustling rhythms, while still being in accessible reach with proximity to roadside stations nationwide. From the cool summers and brilliant winters of Hokkaido to the traditional mountainous villages of Gifu and the subtropical climate of Kagoshima prefecture, Fairfield by Marriott welcomes travelers in with warm hospitality and all the modern comforts one might need for a good night's sleep, serving as the perfect bases for travelers to explore Japan's breathtaking World Heritage sites and culinary delights.

High-resolution images are available at this link.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International