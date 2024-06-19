Shaping Young Minds: TalentCorp Supports Invest4Good Programme Unlocking Robotics & AI to Sabah Schools led by Two Malaysian Experts in the UK

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on the strategy of harnessing the expertise of Malaysians abroad, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), a Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) agency, is stepping up on its commitment to empower and offer a platform for Malaysians worldwide to play an active role in national development initiatives.

Through its Malaysia at Heart (MyHeart) initiative, TalentCorp is partnering with Social Value Malaysia (SVM) to support its Invest4Good programme for Lahad Datu, Sabah, which will begin in August this year.

YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources and Nazrul Aziz, TalentCorp Group Chief Strategy Officer presented with a batik piece designed by UK-based Malaysian batik artist Shirlyn Low of #BatikYing.

At a recent TalentCorp event in London attended by 300 Malaysians living in the United Kingdom, YB Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of KESUMA announced that TalentCorp will allocate £10,000.00 (approximately RM60,000.00) for the collaboration with SVM. This will help empower 60 schoolteachers in Lahad Datu, enabling them to train more than 120 primary and secondary school students in Robotics and AI fundamentals integrated into their classroom.

"The TalentCorp MyHeart initiative reaffirms KESUMA's commitment to talent and human capital development, encompassing Malaysians both within and beyond Malaysia. The Invest4Good for Sabah plays an important role in unlocking STEM education opportunities to our schoolchildren in Malaysia. We take pride in supporting Malaysians abroad who are eager to contribute their knowledge and experiences to the benefit of their homeland," he said.

SVM is a two-year-old social impact enterprise co-founded by Malaysians Dr. Jane Chang and Professor Dr. Ainurul Rosli from Brunel University London, both also on the board of the Malaysia Impact Alliance (MyImpact), an independent NGO aimed at contributing to the growth and development of Malaysia's impact investment ecosystem.

During the same event, YB Steven Sim also introduced MyHeart Innovate, a three-month programme for Malaysians abroad who aspire to establish sustainable and scalable startups in Malaysia. A collaboration with Cradle and BEYOND4, this initiative aims to offer a structured pathway for aspiring startup entrepreneurs to acquire entrepreneurial skills, deepen market insights, and gain access to seasoned mentors, industry experts, and potential funding.

"Our aim is to facilitate Malaysians' potential contributions and provide opportunities for them to serve the country, regardless of their decision to return to Malaysia or stay abroad," stated the minister.

Malaysians overseas can apply to join TalentCorp MyHeart Innovate, while those in Malaysia can apply for its sister programme, the TalentCorp MyNext Innovate.

TalentCorp's MyHeart initiative serves as a platform that bridges the Malaysian diaspora community, aiming to unlock their potential contributions to Malaysia's advancement. It operates through five key modules: collaborations, global networking, career opportunities, as well as incentives and facilitation for returning Malaysians.

This initiative for the Malaysian diaspora is one of TalentCorp's strategies to foster human capital growth and development in Malaysia. It operates alongside and complements TalentCorp's various initiatives for Malaysians within the country, spanning skilled professionals, women, veterans, undergraduates, and school students. Together, these efforts strive to optimise Malaysian talent, paving the way towards establishing a dynamic Malaysian talent hub.

For more information on MyHeart, visit www.myheart.my

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad