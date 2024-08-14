Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas; There Is Still Time For Asian Investors To Try Recouping Their Northstar (Bermuda) Losses

Our Annuity Fraud Investors Represent International Investors Against US-Based Brokerage Firms

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest news involving Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda), owner Greg Lindberg is now under further scrutiny by the federal government, which seeks forfeiture of $1.5M in funds seized from him.

Among his alleged victims are investors from Asia, especially China and Japan, who were unsuitably marketed and sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investments by US-based brokerage firms. Investing in this offshore entity was a risky proposition from the start. Foreign nationals were deprived of the regulatory protections they could have availed of if only their financial advisor had sold them comparable US-based products instead.

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is representing more than 100 investors in their securities lawsuits against the broker-dealers that sold them a Lindberg-issued annuity, including Northstar (Bermuda) products. If you are an Asian investor who suffered losses and would like to explore your legal options, contact us today to request your free, no obligation case assessment.

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Products

Global Advantage

Global Advantage III, V

Global Advantage Select

Global Interest Accumulator

Global Investment Plan

Global Index Protect

Global Variable Annuity

Global VIP

Global VIP Elite

Met Group Variable Deferred Annuity

Met Global Asset Portfolio

Met Universal Life

Met Variable Universal Life

Seasoned Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Loss Attorneys Representing Chinese and Japanese Investors

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) FAQs

Northstar Bermuda に関するよくあるご質問

北极星百慕大常见问题解答

You want to work with skilled annuity fraud lawyers that have experience in representing investors, including those living abroad, in going after the damages they are owed from broker fraud and negligence. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is that securities law firm. Over the decades, more than 90% of our clients have received full or partial financial recovery through our hard work and skilled efforts. When you work with us, you can trust you will receive quality securities representation and personalized attention.

