Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas; There Is Still Time For Asian Investors To Try Recouping Their Northstar (Bermuda) Losses
14 Aug, 2024, 20:00 CST
Our Annuity Fraud Investors Represent International Investors Against US-Based Brokerage Firms
HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest news involving Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda), owner Greg Lindberg is now under further scrutiny by the federal government, which seeks forfeiture of $1.5M in funds seized from him.
Among his alleged victims are investors from Asia, especially China and Japan, who were unsuitably marketed and sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investments by US-based brokerage firms. Investing in this offshore entity was a risky proposition from the start. Foreign nationals were deprived of the regulatory protections they could have availed of if only their financial advisor had sold them comparable US-based products instead.
Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is representing more than 100 investors in their securities lawsuits against the broker-dealers that sold them a Lindberg-issued annuity, including Northstar (Bermuda) products. If you are an Asian investor who suffered losses and would like to explore your legal options, contact us today to request your free, no obligation case assessment.
Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Products
- Global Advantage
- Global Advantage III, V
- Global Advantage Select
- Global Interest Accumulator
- Global Investment Plan
- Global Index Protect
- Global Variable Annuity
- Global VIP
- Global VIP Elite
- Met Group Variable Deferred Annuity
- Met Global Asset Portfolio
- Met Universal Life
- Met Variable Universal Life
Seasoned Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Loss Attorneys Representing Chinese and Japanese Investors
Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) FAQs
Northstar Bermuda に関するよくあるご質問
北极星百慕大常见问题解答
You want to work with skilled annuity fraud lawyers that have experience in representing investors, including those living abroad, in going after the damages they are owed from broker fraud and negligence. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is that securities law firm. Over the decades, more than 90% of our clients have received full or partial financial recovery through our hard work and skilled efforts. When you work with us, you can trust you will receive quality securities representation and personalized attention.
Contact Us:
In the US: (800) 259-9010
International (WhatsApp, Text only): (713) 227-2400
SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP
