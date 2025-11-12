Shin Kong Security and Chairman Richard Wu Honored with Dual Wins at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Taiwan Chapter

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd. (SKS) and its visionary leader, Chairman Richard Wu, achieved a remarkable double victory at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia, with Chairman Wu receiving the Master Entrepreneur award and the company honored with the Corporate Excellence award. These prestigious recognitions reflect both the company's transformative growth and Chairman Wu's pioneering leadership in redefining Taiwan's security industry.

Chairman Wu has been instrumental in driving Shin Kong Security's evolution into a cutting-edge, AI-powered surveillance and logistics platform. Under his leadership, the company now manages 3.8 million security devices across 100,000 customers. Chairman Wu's unique journey—from co-founding Compulsion Games in Montreal, later acquired by Microsoft, to leading a traditional security company—has given him a rare blend of startup agility and corporate leadership experience. Drawing inspiration from the gaming industry, Chairman Wu introduced AI systems that enhance rather than replace human capabilities, transforming Shin Kong Security's traditional reliance on manpower into a modern, technology-driven operation. His innovative strategies have improved service quality, streamlined operations, and demonstrated how traditional industries can responsibly embrace innovation while preserving jobs and elevating customer experiences.

Founded in 1980, Shin Kong Security has been a trusted leader in Taiwan's security sector for over four decades. The company delivers AI-driven solutions to commercial, public, and residential clients, with a mission to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable communities. Guided by its vision of "dual transformation"—integrating technological innovation with sustainable development—Shin Kong Security prioritizes digitalization, ESG initiatives, and talent development to create lasting value for stakeholders.

Beyond its core business, Shin Kong Security is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility. Since 2007, its An-Shin Classroom initiative has provided safety and environmental education to schools and communities, teaching vital skills such as disaster preparedness, fraud prevention, and anti-bullying strategies. In 2024 alone, the program reached 1,830 participants through 31 sessions, with employees serving as "safety ambassadors" to spread awareness and foster a culture of care. Through the SKS Community Care Welfare Foundation, the company also supports intergenerational connections through services like the Fangqiao Day Care Center and contributes to sustainable agriculture by partnering with young farmers to produce organic rice, donating 27,600 kilograms to families in need since 2015.

This dual recognition at APEA 2025 reflects not only Shin Kong Security's legacy of trust and innovation but also Richard Wu's transformative leadership. Together, they are shaping the future of security services by combining advanced technology, sustainable practices, and a deep commitment to community well-being—paving the way for a safer and smarter Taiwan.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

