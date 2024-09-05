Shinsegae Duty Free Hosts Exclusive Dior Beauty's 'Plan de Paris' Pop-Up Event at Incheon Airport Terminal 2

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free, in collaboration with Dior Beauty, is delighted to announce the launch of a special pop-up event at Incheon Airport's Terminal 2. This event, which runs until October 20th, celebrates the release of the highly anticipated 'Plan de Paris Limited Edition' and offers travelers a truly Parisian experience.

PDP Pop-up Store Front Cut

The pop-up store is themed around 'Plan de Paris' and beautifully captures the elegance of Dior's most iconic location, 30 Montaigne Avenue. The store features a striking 6-meter-high structure that showcases Dior's signature architectural elements, transporting visitors to the charming streets of Paris. The facade of the store is adorned with the sophisticated Dior logo and a chic black-and-white pattern reminiscent of Parisian Street maps, further enhancing the luxurious atmosphere of Dior's fashion house.

Inside the 'Plan de Paris' pop-up store, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of Dior Beauty's offerings, including makeup, fragrance, and skincare products, through various interactive experiences.

Guests can enjoy personalized skincare consultations with beauty experts and makeup touch-up services using the 'Plan de Paris Limited Edition' products. Additionally, the store offers exclusive product engraving services, allowing customers to personalize their purchases. A dedicated photo zone and a Dior-themed photo booth provide perfect backdrops for capturing memories.

The 'Plan de Paris Limited Edition' collection is a makeup line inspired by the City of Light, Paris. The collection's packaging draws inspiration from the iconic streets of Paris, from Saint-Honoré, where Christian Dior discovered his lucky star, to 30 Montaigne Avenue, the birthplace of Dior's couture house. The collection includes a four-shade eyeshadow palette, lipsticks, and cushion and lipstick cases, each named after Paris's most famous fashion streets, including 'Saint-Honoré,' '30 Montaigne,' 'Champs-Élysées,' and 'Étoile.' These exclusive products are presented in specially designed 'Plan de Paris' packaging, making them must-have items for any Dior enthusiast.

During the pop-up event, Shinsegae Duty Free will offer these limited-edition Dior Beauty products not only in-store but also through their online mall.

A representative from Shinsegae Duty Free commented, "This Dior Beauty pop-up store is meticulously designed to reflect the elegance of Dior's Parisian fashion house. We are thrilled to offer a variety of services and special benefits, creating a unique beauty journey that feels like a trip to Paris itself, beyond the conventional shopping experience."

For more information, visit the Shinsegae Duty Free pop-up store in Terminal 2 of Incheon Airport before October 20th, and experience the magic of Paris.

SOURCE Shinsegae Duty Free