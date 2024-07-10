Shinsegae Duty Free Opens Prada Beauty Pop-Up in Incheon International Airport

Experience Prada DNA in Beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free proudly announces the launch of the first-ever "Prada Beauty" pop-up store in Korea duty free, in collaboration with L'Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific. Running from July 4th to August 25th at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2, this exclusive popup marks Prada Beauty's debut in Travel Retail Korea - after successful launches in other markets in the region.

Shinsegae Duty Free Prada Beauty Pop-Up in Incheon International Airport Consumer Interaction

This mega-pop-up event encapsulates Prada's unmistakable aesthetic of sophistication with a touch of eccentricity – with Prada's signature green decor, iconic black-and-white checkered floors, and distinctive triangle logo. Visitors will have the exclusive chance to be among the first to discover Prada Beauty's innovative lineup of skincare, makeup, and signature fragrances in Korea, Prada's distinct identity and philosophy.

The pop-up will feature the fashion-curated Prada Colors collection, allowing for personal expression through an extensive range of versatile shades and technology-driven formulas. It will also showcase the Augmented Skincare collection, that utilizes smart Adapto.gn™ technology to adapt to environmental aggressors, ensuring optimal skin conditions. Additionally, the signature Prada Fragrances will also be available at the pop-up – including the brand's iconic scents such as Prada Paradoxe and Les Infusion collections, which reinterpret reinvents natural ingredients through technology, revealing new olfactory sensations.

Customers purchasing any Prada fragrance can expect to receive a personalized Prada ascot scarf, hot-stamped with their initials as a one-of-a-kind customized gifting gesture from the brand. Prada Beauty products will also be available on the Shinsegae Duty Free online mall during the pop-up period.

To offer travellers an authentic first-hand Prada Beauty experience, renowned makeup artist Lee Nakyeum will host a live demonstration at the pop-up on July 20th and 21st, showcasing two unique Prada beauty looks, using Prada Beauty's star products such as Prada Augmented Cream, Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow, Prada Monochrome Lipstick, Prada Balms as well as the brand's signature fragrances – Prada Paradoxe and Les Infusion (Iris).

A Shinsegae Duty Free representative stated, "This pop-up store is significant as it provides the first opportunity to experience 'Prada Beauty' items that reveal new possibilities in beauty while embodying the identity and philosophy of the Prada brand. Shinsegae Duty Free will continue to lead the industry by offering customers differentiated experiences and unparalleled shopping opportunities."

Prada Beauty WILL be making its official debut in Korea in end August, where consumers can look forward to a series of exciting store opening events and attractive promotions, to celebrate this milestone.

About Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free is a leading retail brand offering a wide range of luxury goods and exclusive shopping experiences at Incheon International Airport and other major locations. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Shinsegae Duty Free continues to set new standards in the duty-free industry.

