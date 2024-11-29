Shinsegae Duty Free Transforms Incheon Airport Terminal 2 into a Landmark Shopping Destination

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free has unveiled a new milestone in experiential shopping with the grand opening of additional stores at its "Shinsegae Zone" in Incheon Airport's Terminal 2. Spanning 2,880 square meters (approximately 31,000 square feet), this one-stop shopping destination now boasts specialized zones for beauty, fashion and food, designed to captivate global travelers.

Shinsegae Duty Free Incheon Airport T2 Beauty and Fragrance Store (1)- Shinsegae Duty Free has opened a new makeup and perfume store in Incheon Airport Terminal 2. Luxury fragrance brand FUEGUIA1833 entered Shinsegae Duty Free for the first time in the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The Shinsegae Zone, located in Terminal 2 near the Korean Air Prestige Lounge (Gate 248), offers travelers an elevated shopping experience. At its heart is the Chanel Winter Tale Podium, the largest of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, surrounded by a vibrant mix of beauty boutiques and multi-brand fashion stores. With over 240 brands—including luxury labels, imported contemporary favorites, K-brands, watches, jewelry, gourmet foods, and toys—the space transforms pre-departure time into an immersive shopping adventure. Rather than merely passing time, visitors can indulge in the joy of shopping, enhancing their excitement for the journey ahead.

Beauty Zone: A Paradise for Cosmetic Enthusiasts

The Shinsegae Zone's beauty store is a paradise for cosmetic enthusiasts, thoughtfully organized into three distinct sections—skincare, makeup, and fragrances—allowing customers to effortlessly discover products tailored to their personal tastes.

In September, Shinsegae Zone introduced an impressive lineup of premium skincare brands, including Estee lauder, Lancome, SK-II and Sulwhasoo, alongside trendy favorites like Tamburins, Aesop, and L:a Bruket, and popular K-beauty names such as Muzigae-Mansion and The Medicube, creating a buzz among beauty enthusiasts globally, especially with the MZ generation.

The newly opened makeup and fragrance specialty section builds on this success, featuring an exclusive collection of 99 niche fragrance, makeup brands and K beauty. To enhance the shopping experience, exclusive brands like Prada Beauty, Santa Maria Novella, Fueguia 1833, Portré, and Tocobo have been introduced. The space is thoughtfully divided into areas such as the Perfume Atelier, Couture Makeup, and K-Beauty Curated Zone, allowing customers to test and explore products easily to find their perfect match.

Notable highlights include Prada Beauty, marking its first entry into Incheon Airport and Korean duty-free markets, and Fueguia 1833, making its Asia-Pacific debut. Known for its artisanal production, Fueguia 1833 offers limited-edition products, with only 400 bottles of each fragrance, individually numbered for collectors.

Diverse Fashion and Lifestyle Offerings

Adjacent to the beauty section is a multi-brand fashion store, featuring popular names like Ugg, Roger Vivier, Coach, Hugo Boss, and Mandarina Duck. Travelers can also find a curated selection of sunglasses, hats, and other travel essentials.

Additionally, Incheon Airport's first dedicated golf wear section caters to the growing demand from international golf travelers, showcasing brands like J.Lindeberg and G/FORE.

A Paradise for Liquor Enthusiasts

On the eastern side of Terminal 2, Shinsegae Duty Free has opened a dedicated liquor and food zone. Designed with an elegant wine-inspired exterior, the zone includes distinct sections for wine, and gourmet foods.

The Wine Zone, the first circular gondola-style wine section at the airport, offers high-quality wines at competitive prices. Exclusive selections include Shafer Vineyards from the U.S. and Mongeard-Mugneret from France's Burgundy region.

Beyond wine, the zone features an extensive range of whiskies, sakes, and traditional Korean liquors. Highlights include popular brands like Martell, Dassai 23, Moutai, and Wonsoju. The food selection features international favorites like Bafr, Orthomol, and Golden Peace, meeting the tastes of global travelers.

Grand Opening Celebrations

To celebrate the completion of the Shinsegae Zone, Shinsegae Duty Free is hosting various promotions. These include a receipt tag promotion, offering discounts on select watch brands with purchases of liquor, and complimentary gifts based on spending amounts. Seasonal sales, with discounts ranging from 30% to 60% on items such as golf apparel, eyewear, and footwear, are also underway.

Looking Ahead

The Shinsegae Zone is set to become a landmark shopping destination within Terminal 2. With plans to introduce a duplex store featuring top-tier luxury brands in the western section by early next year, the zone continues to generate buzz among international travelers.

Shinsegae Duty Free began its phased rollout of major stores in January 2024, following its successful bid for a 10-year operational license in Incheon Airport's departure zones (DF4 and DF2) last year. The September opening of a 2,107-square-meter multi-fashion and beauty editing store marked the first step in creating this comprehensive experiential shopping space.

"Our goal is to create a space where customers can discover products tailored to their preferences, enjoy unique experiences, and take-home joyful memories," said a Shinsegae Duty Free representative. "Through curated merchandise, themed zones, and expertly designed layouts, we aim to drive growth and establish Shinsegae Zone as a must-visit shopping destination."

