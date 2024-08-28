Shinsegae Duty Free's Paul+Bani Collaborates with Korean Art Master Park Seo-Bo at Incheon International Airport

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free, in collaboration with the Seobo Art Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking art project, "Park Seo-Bo X Paul+Bani Art Space," at Incheon International Airport. This project features a unique convergence of contemporary and traditional art, showcasing the works of the late master of Dansaekhwa, Park Seo-Bo, alongside Shinsegae's beloved characters, Paul and Bani.

The art space will be open to the public from August 24 to September 24, 2024, on the first floor of the Transportation Center at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport. This initiative is part of the Korea International Art Fair, offering travelers and art enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in Park Seo-Bo's profound artistic journey while enjoying the creative charm of Paul+Bani.

Paul+Bani: Art and Travel Enthusiasts Meet a Master's Work

Paul+Bani, artist characters renowned for their love of travel and art, continue their artistic journey by partnering with Park Seo-Bo in their fifth major collaboration. Known for previous collaborations with global fashion brand Off-White and singer-songwriter Naul, Paul+Bani now explore the meditative and abstract world of Park Seo-Bo, offering a playful yet reverent interpretation of his iconic works.

In this special exhibition, Paul+Bani will reinterpret Park Seo-Bo's "Ecriture 130119," which captures the essence of Park's artistic philosophy and personal memories. The yellow-hued "Ecriture 130119" reflects the smile of Park Seo-Bo's wife, set against a backdrop of oilseed flowers, blending personal emotion with abstract expression.

Celebrating 70 Years of Artistic Innovation

The exhibition, "Park Seo-Bo: 70 Years of Art, A Journey of Self-Discipline and Challenge," offers visitors a deep dive into the evolving techniques and thematic explorations that have defined Park Seo-Bo's illustrious career. Featured works include Park's renowned "Ecriture" series, alongside never-before-seen pieces from his early career.

The exhibition highlights include the "Protoplasm" series from the 1950s, which captures the complex emotions of youth during wartime through vibrant, abstract forms, and the "Genetic" series from the 1960s, which integrates traditional Korean colors and geometric abstractions. These works are celebrated as pivotal contributions to Korean contemporary art.

A Unique Experience for Visitors

Adding to the immersive experience, actor Park Bo-Gum will serve as the audio docent for the exhibition. Visitors can enjoy his calming voice guiding them through the 70-year journey of Park Seo-Bo's art, enriching their understanding and appreciation of the artist's legacy.

Shinsegae Duty Free: Bridging Art and Commerce

A representative from Shinsegae Duty Free commented on the significance of this collaboration: "Following our successful collaborations with Eastern Edition, Naul, and Portrait Report, we are honored to partner with the Seobo Art Foundation to showcase the works of Park Seo-Bo, a luminary in Korean art. As the largest duty-free operator at Incheon International Airport, Shinsegae Duty Free is committed to offering unique experiences that connect our customers with the world of art through innovative projects and collaborations."

This art project reaffirms Shinsegae Duty Free's dedication to fostering cultural appreciation and enhancing the travel experience for visitors to Incheon International Airport.

*Shinsegae Duty Free is a leading duty-free retailer in South Korea, offering a wide range of luxury goods and services to international travelers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Shinsegae Duty Free continues to set the standard for the duty-free shopping experience.

*The Seobo Art Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Park Seo-Bo, one of Korea's most celebrated contemporary artists. The foundation supports various cultural and artistic initiatives, ensuring that Park Seo-Bo's contributions to art are recognized and appreciated by future generations.

SOURCE Shinsegae Duty Free