Shoplazza Helps Australian Merchants Turn Product Ideas Into Ready-to-Sell Online Stores With AI

SYDNEY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global AI-native eCommerce platform, is helping Australian merchants move faster from product idea to online store launch as the local retail market becomes more competitive.

According to Australia Post's 2026 eCommerce Report, Australians spent a record A$82.6 billion online in 2025, with online purchases now accounting for around 24% of total retail spend. As shoppers compare more retailers and expect better value, convenience and digital experiences, merchants need more than a basic website. They need a store that is ready to sell, build trust and support day-to-day operations.

Shoplazza AI Store Builder agent is designed to reduce the early workload of launching an online business. Using product information, business goals and brand direction, it helps merchants generate key commerce pages, product presentation and customer-facing content more quickly.

For small teams, emerging brands and merchants testing new markets, this can shorten the path from planning to launch while keeping the merchant in control of brand and business decisions.

Once a store is created, merchants can connect to Shoplazza's broader commerce capabilities, including product and order management, marketing tools, checkout and payments, customer engagement, fulfilment support and operational management.

"AI should not replace the merchant's judgment or brand thinking," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "Its value is in reducing the friction between an idea and execution. Merchants can get to a professional, sellable storefront faster, then keep building with the infrastructure they need to operate and grow."

For Australian brands balancing marketplaces, social channels and direct-to-consumer growth, a commerce-ready online store can become an important owned channel, giving merchants greater control over the customer experience, brand relationship and path to purchase.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch and scale online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza