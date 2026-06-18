Shoplazza Unleashes AI to Cut Operational Friction for Aussie Side-Hustlers

With 64% of small businesses running solo, the commerce platform pivots to easing post-launch workloads and eliminating hidden app fees.

SYDNEY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI-native commerce platform Shoplazza is targeting Australia's growing army of side-hustlers and solo founders struggling with e-commerce burnout.

Recent data highlights the scale of the local market. Australia Post reported that over 82% of households shopped online in 2025, yet the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman notes that 64% of local businesses are completely self-employed. Another 25% employ fewer than four people.

For these lean operations, managing an online store is often squeezed into evenings and weekends around regular day jobs. Following the rollout of its AI Store Builder, Shoplazza is tackling this challenge through its built-in AI operations agent, Athena. Instead of juggling complex backends, solo merchants can use conversational prompts to update store listings, pull real-time sales data, or instantly transform basic photos into commercial-grade visual assets using LazzaStudio. The ecosystem also syncs seamlessly with major channels like TikTok, Meta and Google, enabling automated ad campaigns that run in the background.

To further support cost-conscious solo merchants, Shoplazza now includes a massive suite of built-in, self-developed plugins, making over 90% of essential applications completely free. This eliminates the crippling "app tax" of third-party monthly subscriptions for vital growth tools like SEO optimization, customer reviews, and multi-currency checkout configurations that support global buyers across 180 countries.

"For side-hustle merchants and small teams, time is the scarcest resource," said Jeff Li, founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "The goal isn't to add more tools to the pile. It's to make e-commerce operations connected, automated, and vastly easier to execute."

As competitive pressures rise in the Australian retail landscape, Shoplazza's updated workflow solutions aim to help time-poor merchants move past the launch phase and build genuinely sustainable, cost-effective online businesses.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch and scale online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza