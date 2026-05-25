SHPT Debuts Multiple New Products in Hong Kong, Accelerating Hong Kong Market Development and International Cooperation

HONG KONG, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the flagship event of Hong Kong Hydrogen Week, the "International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026" was held in Hong Kong from May 18 to 20. Organized by Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and co-organized by China Hydrogen Alliance, the forum gathered experts from 16 countries and regions, featuring an exhibition zone of nearly 4,000 square meters. This event aims to promote global cooperation and innovation in the hydrogen energy sector.

As a key participant and promoter in China's hydrogen energy and fuel cell vehicle industry, SHPT was invited to attend multiple thematic forums, providing insights and solutions for the high-quality growth of Hong Kong's hydrogen energy industry and the development of the 'Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Shantou' hydrogen corridor.

During the event, SHPT and its partners unveiled multiple new products including fuel cell systems, core materials and key components, showcasing the company's robust vehicle-grade R&D strength and industrial chain synergy. On the opening day, senior officials from the HKSAR Government visited SHPT's booth, including Miss WONG Shuk Han, Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, and Mr. POON Kwok Ying, Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Department.

Built on its automotive-grade forward development system, SHPT has refined the precision matching of fuel cell products with vehicle platforms and diverse operating scenarios. Tailored for large-scale deployment of medium and heavy-duty long-haul hydrogen trucks, the M5H stack drives synergistic innovation in core materials and components, delivering a membrane electrode power density exceeding 1.5W/cm² and a 36% reduction in bipolar plate weight versus the previous generation. Concurrently, the stack and system see substantial improvements in efficiency and durability, boosting volumetric power density and extending design life to 30,000 hours, both surpassing the previous generation by over 50%. The supporting P5H system offers nearly 300kW of rated power with 15% higher efficiency and is capable of cold start at -40°C without auxiliary heating. These advancements significantly enhance vehicle reliability and energy efficiency, thereby underpinning the construction of hydrogen expressways and hydrogen corridors under the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Hong Kong aims to halve its total carbon emissions from the 2005 level by 2035 and has committed to achieving carbon neutrality before 2050. To support Hong Kong in realizing its 'Dual Carbon' goals (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality), SHPT will leverage its advanced fuel cell technologies and mature demonstration operation experience to promote deep decarbonization in Hong Kong's transportation, industry and construction sectors. It will also collaborate with partners to advance the development of the 'Hong Kong-Shenzhen-Shantou' hydrogen corridor and integrate premium resources to position Hong Kong as an international hydrogen energy demonstration base and a global benchmark for standards.

Capitalizing on Hong Kong's unique advantages as a super-connector linking China and the world, SHPT projects its influence into Southeast Asia and the broader international market. The booth drew significant interest, engaging with prospective clients ranging from local enterprises to representatives from the UK, Germany, France, South Korea, and Indonesia.

SOURCE SHPT