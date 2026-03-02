Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Launches Key Stage 3, Establishing Seamless Pathways to Global Excellence

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong is pleased to announce the launch of its Key Stage 3 programme, welcoming Year 7 students starting August 2026, with Year 8 to follow in August 2027. This strategic expansion transforms Shrewsbury Hong Kong into a through-train school, providing a seamless educational experience from Early Years through Year 8 and beyond, all within the esteemed Shrewsbury family.

Global Vision: Fostering Future-Ready Leaders

Shrewsbury Hong Kong Principal, Priya Kanthan, with a group of students.

The new Key Stage 3 programme is meticulously designed to cultivate leadership qualities and a global mindset among our students. Our holistic curriculum emphasises critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship, nurturing a diverse community that honors Hong Kong's rich cultural heritage. "The expansion into Key Stage 3 is a natural evolution of our mission to nurture curious, confident, and capable global citizens," stated Priya Kanthan, Principal of Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong.

Seamless Transition to Year 9 at Shrewsbury School in the UK

A key feature of our curriculum is its direct alignment with Year 9 at Shrewsbury School in the UK, one of the prestigious "Great Nine" schools. Students graduating from Year 8 are guaranteed consideration for progression to Shrewsbury School, ensuring academic continuity and a smooth transition.

World-Class Facilities for Holistic Development

Our purpose-built campus is designed to support every facet of student development through exceptional facilities, including an Olympic-certified gymnastics centre, a 25-meter swimming pool, and dedicated spaces for the performing arts. These resources cultivate an inspiring environment where students can pursue their passions and excel both academically and creatively.

Curriculum Highlights:

Personalised Learning Journey: Our Key Stage 3 curriculum offers tailored educational pathways that cater to each student's unique interests and strengths, supported by dedicated educators who nurture individual talents. Engaging Interdisciplinary Learning: Through our "Learning Through Lenses" approach, students explore thematic connections across subjects, allowing for the application of knowledge in diverse contexts. Holistic Development: We prioritise character and social skills alongside academic excellence, instilling core values such as resilience, respect, and collaboration, preparing students to become compassionate global citizens. Global Citizenship Focus: Students are encouraged to appreciate diversity and engage with global issues, empowering them to contribute positively to society. Robust Co-Curricular Activities: A wide array of opportunities enable students to explore interests beyond the classroom, cultivating essential skills for their future. Tailored Assessments: Our continuous assessment strategy provides regular feedback to track academic progress, helping students identify strengths and areas for growth.

At Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong, we are committed to fostering an environment where every student can thrive. The introduction of our Key Stage 3 programme represents a significant advancement in our dedication to nurturing the potential of young learners.

About Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong draws directly from the heritage of one of Britain's most distinguished independent schools. Founded by Royal Charter in 1552, Shrewsbury School UK has an exceptional record of excellence in broad academic study. We share a commitment to cultivating confident, articulate, and independent learners.

As the only premium provider of British education in the region, our inspirational educational programme is grounded in the English National Curriculum, designed to nurture creativity and confidence. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Central, we offer an exceptional range of experiences for students aged 3 to 13.

