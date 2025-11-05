Simon Yeung of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Vice President of Biel Crystal, was awarded "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur".

The award presentation scene (PRNewsfoto/伯恩光學)

This award from KPMG is a highly authoritative recognition of Simon Yeung's leadership abilities. Simon Yeung believes that "inheritance is not copying, but evolution". He continued his father's pursuit of innovation and incorporated digital thinking. He is committed to breaking the "OEM path dependence" of traditional manufacturing and reshaping the industrial value chain through technological branding and globalization.

About Biel Crystal

BIEL Crystal is a leading global provider of exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices. Our products are widely used in smart digital devices, smart wearable devices, AR/VR glasses and automotive industry. Our long-term cooperation customers include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, Meta, ByteDance, Tesla, Google and so on.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over HK$42 billion, covering a total area of about 4.3 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.2 billion pieces.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal