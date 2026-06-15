SINEXCEL Partners with Tokyo Developer Namcha Barwa to Jointly Execute Japanese Utility-Scale BESS Projects

TOKYO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) and Namcha Barwa Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based clean-energy developer, signed a strategic cooperation agreement covering the Japanese energy storage market. They will combine local project development with utility-scale PCS delivery, engineering, and localized after-sales operations.

Full-Chain Cooperation from Equipment Supply to Joint Execution

The partnership transcends traditional channel arrangements. Namcha Barwa contributes project development and grid-connection capabilities across domestic clean-energy and large-scale BESS sites; SINEXCEL provides utility-scale PCS, engineering, and after-sales support. Both sides will build the local execution layer — on-site engineering, spare parts staging, and technical training — keeping decision-making close to each project site.

StellaON 1250K/1575K and 1375kW PCS Adapted to Japan's Grid

The Japanese energy storage market is globally recognized for formidable entry barriers, demanding rigorous third-party certifications, and exacting utility compliance.

Successfully navigating these steep technical hurdles, StellaON 1250K/1575K and 1375kW utility-scale PCS solutions fully satisfy Japan's stringent grid-entry requirements, securing comprehensive compliance for regional utility interconnections. These platforms are explicitly built for Japan's islanded grid topology, disaster-resilience requirements, and power-quality standards:

Grid-forming capability including HVRT/LVRT and black-start, supporting peak shaving and reactive compensation at large-scale renewable sites.

including HVRT/LVRT and black-start, supporting peak shaving and reactive compensation at large-scale renewable sites. Proven Reliability: Following rigorous full-chain reliability validation, the product's MTBF breaks through 300,000 hours, outperforming the industry standard by 3x.

Following rigorous full-chain reliability validation, the product's MTBF breaks through 300,000 hours, outperforming the industry standard by 3x. High-Power-Density Integration: Standardized MV station solutions ranging from 20ft 2.5MW–5MW to 40ft 10MW/12.5MW configurations.

50+ Project Deliveries and Dedicated Local Services

Over five years in Japan, with more than 50 energy storage projects delivered, progressing from 30 kW and 500kW PCS to megawatt-level utility-scale projects.

energy storage projects delivered, progressing from 30 kW and 500kW PCS to megawatt-level utility-scale projects. Since January 2026, eight 2 MW/8MWh utility-scale BESS systems have been commissioned across six prefectures, interconnection filings have been completed with seven regional utilities, and integration testing has closed with seven Japanese EMS vendors.

SINEXCEL's Japan subsidiary has completed its legal registration in Tokyo, backed by a Japan-based parts warehouse and local sales, pre-sales, and after-sales team.

Globally, SINEXCEL has 17GW of installed storage capacity, more than 5,000 projects, and over 600 partners across 60+ markets. The Namcha Barwa cooperation extends this footprint into one of Asia's most demanding storage markets.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL