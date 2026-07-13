ZEEKR, TPM Automotive, and SINEXCEL Jointly Build Thailand's Fastest Megawatt-Level Charging Station

BANGKOK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR, TPM Automotive, and SINEXCEL announced the grand opening of Thailand's first megawatt-level supercharging station in Bangkok, marking Thailand's entry into the megawatt charging era. Representatives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, operators, charging platform providers, and the media gathered to witness this milestone for Southeast Asia's electric mobility landscape.

The Challenge: High-Voltage EVs vs. Legacy Charging Infrastructure

The Fastest EVs Deserve the Fastest Charging | SINEXCEL, ZEEKR, and TPM Automotive Jointly Build Thailand's Fastest Megawatt Charging Station

Thailand's EV transition is accelerating, with 800V models making up 15% of the market. However, lagging public infrastructure creates a mismatch that presents three critical challenges:

Slow Charging: Low-power chargers can take over an hour, limiting the performance of 800V EVs.

Inefficient Power Utilization: Traditional standalone chargers lack dynamic power-sharing capabilities, unable to support simultaneous multi-vehicle charging.

Grid Instability: Megawatt-level charging demands introduce intense, instantaneous spikes that threaten local grid stability.

The Solution: 960kW Ultra-Fast Charging Stack

To solve these bottlenecks, the three partners deployed SINEXCEL's 960kW ultra-fast charging stack —built to pair the fastest EVs with the fastest charging. The system features one 700A liquid-cooled supercharging dispenser paired with three 500A air-cooled fast-charging dispensers, delivering two advantages:

Powering Ultra-Fast EVs at Once, 10-Min to Full Power

The intelligent 960kW power pool dynamically allocates power based on vehicle demand.

In live testing, two ZEEKR 7X vehicles charged simultaneously at peak speeds, surging from 20% to 80% in just 10 minutes .

. Power utilization reaches 97%—16% higher than conventional charging solutions.

Seamless Upgrades, Sustained Speed Leadership

Scalable Power: The system can seamlessly scale from 960kW to 1,280kW simply by adding power modules.

The system can seamlessly scale from 960kW to 1,280kW simply by adding power modules. Interchangeable Terminals: Supports future upgrades to liquid-cooled or MCS dispensers.

Supports future upgrades to liquid-cooled or MCS dispensers. Eco-System Integration: Supports solar and energy storage integration to reduce grid impact and expand charging capacity.

Co-Building the Future of Southeast Asian Mobility

As industry pioneers, ZEEKR spearheads premium electrification via its 800V platform, while SINEXCEL delivers 16 years of expertise as the world's No.1 in megawatt-level charger sales. Alongside TPM Automotive's premier local network, this tripartite alliance marks a milestone in vehicle-charger synergy.

By successfully validating the "EV + Charger + Local Partner" ecosystem, the coalition establishes a powerful, sustainable blueprint for Thailand's supercharging network.

Moving forward, SINEXCEL remains committed to deepening its collaboration with ZEEKR, TPM, and industry leaders to accelerate ultra-fast charging infrastructure and power Southeast Asia's green transition.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL