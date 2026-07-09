MATSUSAKA, Japan, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) announced that its first battery energy storage project to enter Japan's frequency regulation market officially began market trading in June. Located in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, the 2 MW/8 MWh system marks a significant milestone in the company's participation in Japan's rapidly evolving energy storage market.

Advancing into Japan's Frequency Regulation Market

SINEXCEL's First Project to Enter Japan's Frequency Regulation Market Officially Begins Market Trading

Japan's frequency regulation market is known for its stringent technical and operational requirements for battery energy storage systems, including performance, response speed, reliability, and system integration capabilities. Before entering commercial operation, the Matsusaka project successfully completed grid connection, system commissioning, market qualification, and trading registration.

Delivered in collaboration with local partners, the project was developed to meet all applicable market requirements and support stable participation in frequency regulation services, demonstrating the readiness of SINEXCEL's energy storage solutions for one of the world's most demanding power markets.

1375kW PCS Adapted to Japan's Grid Requirements

The project incorporates two SINEXCEL 1375 kW PCS units within a 2 MW/8 MWh battery energy storage system. Designed to meet Japan's stringent grid connection and power quality requirements, the PCS delivers fast response, precise power control, and reliable grid support capabilities essential for frequency regulation services.

Strengthening Local Presence in Japan

SINEXCEL has been active in Japan for more than five years, starting from 30 kW and 500 kW PCS applications and gradually expanding into utility-scale energy storage deployments.

Today, SINEXCEL has participated in 60+ utility-scale energy storage projects across Japan. Through collaboration with multiple major regional power utilities and integration with 10+ local EMS platforms, the company has established a strong foundation for supporting grid-scale energy storage applications across the Japanese market.

To support continued growth, SINEXCEL has completed the legal registration of its Japan subsidiary in Tokyo. The company has established a local spare-parts warehouse and built a Japan-based sales, pre-sales, and after-sales service team to provide responsive support throughout the project lifecycle.

Globally, SINEXCEL has deployed more than 17GW of energy storage capacity across over 5,000 projects and works with more than 600 partners in 60+ countries and regions.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SINEXCEL