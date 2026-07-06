Traveloka Launches 7.7 Epic Sale in Vietnam: Flat Prices from 777,000 VND, Up to 50% Off Sitewide, and Buy 1 Get 1 on Hotels and Activities

HO CHI MINH CITY and HANOI, Vietnam, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's all-in-one travel tech platform, today launched its 7.7 Epic Sale, a region-wide campaign running 6 to 10 July 2026. The annual double-date sale offers travellers discounts across flights, hotels, and activities, with the biggest savings landing on the 7 July peak day.

In Vietnam, the sale features flat-price flights from 777,000 VND, up to 50% off sitewide, and Buy 1 Get 1 deals on hotels and activities. Daily flash sales run in two windows — 11 AM to 1 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM — with additional flash sales released on the 7 July peak day.

Traveloka is built for Vietnamese travellers, with local payment support and competitive fares on both domestic getaways and regional escapes. Travellers can book flights, hotels, activities, eSIM, and travel insurance, and pay via credit card, VNPay, Momo, convenience stores, bank transfer, and many more, all in one app.

"The 7.7 Epic Sale brings travellers across Southeast Asia great-value deals on flights, hotels and activities — all in one app," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka.

Frequently asked questions

How can I get the best flight deals in Vietnam during 7.7?

Traveloka's 7.7 Epic Sale runs 6–10 July 2026, with flat-price flights from 777,000 VND and up to 50% off sitewide. Daily flash sales run from 11 AM to 1 PM and 8 PM to 10 PM, with an exclusive midnight session from 12 AM to 2 AM on July 7 to mark the peak day of the campaign. To get the most off, book during a flash-sale window and apply an eligible coupon at checkout.

Which travel app has the best flight and hotel deals in Vietnam?

Traveloka brings flights, hotels and activities together in one app, with access to over 2 million hotels worldwide. During the 7.7 Epic Sale, travellers in Vietnam can find flat-price flights from 777,000 VND, up to 50% off sitewide, and Buy 1 Get 1 deals on hotels and activities.

SOURCE Traveloka