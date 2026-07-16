SingWealth Holdings Expands Regional Presence with PFP Capital Limited Launch in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SingWealth Holdings today announced the official launch of its Hong Kong-based asset management arm, PFP Capital Limited ("PFP Capital"), marking a significant milestone in the Group's regional footprint and advancing its long-term multi-market business strategy.

Celebrating the official launch of PFP Capital Limited with key leaders from SingWealth Holdings & PFP Capital - William Ng, Simon Ng, Wendy Zhang, Linda Tan, Jeffrey Chow, Shawn Lim, Wong Soon Leong, Henry Koh, Serene Lee.

Providing research-driven investment solutions through disciplined portfolio management and prudent risk oversight, PFP Capital has established its inaugural private fund, intended solely for Professional Investors. The fund adopts a global thematic strategy across Greater China, the United States, Japan, and Korea, seeking to identify high‑quality businesses aligned with long‑term technology trends, including artificial intelligence and other innovation‑driven themes.

"The establishment of PFP Capital represents an important milestone in SingWealth's continued regional expansion and reflects our commitment to broadening the investment solutions within the Group," said Jeffrey Chow, Executive Director and Group CEO of SingWealth Holdings. "As global markets continue to evolve, we see increasing demand for professionally managed strategies that help investors navigate emerging opportunities with discipline; Hong Kong remains a strategic base for our asset management arm."

Leading the investment strategy is Wendy Zhang, Fund Manager of PFP Capital, with more than 25 years of investment experience across public markets and private equity. Throughout her career, she has managed investment strategies across global markets, with extensive experience investing in technology and innovation‑driven businesses.

Drawing on this experience, she said, "We are witnessing significant shifts across industries and markets driven by technological innovation, changing consumer behaviour, and evolving economic trends. Our focus is on identifying opportunities through a disciplined and research‑driven investment approach, while building a strong foundation for PFP Capital's long‑term development."

The establishment of PFP Capital Limited strengthens SingWealth Holdings' regional presence and further expands the Group's asset management pillar as part of its long-term growth strategy.

About PFP Capital Limited

PFP Capital is a Hong Kong–based asset management firm licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The firm manages an OFC and discretionary mandates for eligible investors under Hong Kong regulations, as well as in other jurisdictions where the fund is duly recognised.

With a disciplined, research‑driven approach, PFP Capital develops investment solutions that identify opportunities across global equity markets while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management. Anchored in professionalism and client‑centric values, the firm supports investors in navigating dynamic market conditions with clarity.

For more information on SingWealth Holdings, visit https://singwealthholdings.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for any securities or investment products. The private fund referenced herein is intended solely for Professional Investors as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong and is not available to the public.

Investment involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any forward‑looking statements or views expressed are based on current assumptions and are subject to change without notice.

This material has not been reviewed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

SOURCE SingWealth Holdings