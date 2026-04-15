Sino Jet and Hainan Airports Partner to Establish a Low-Altitude Company, Creating a New Paradigm for Three-dimensional Transportation in the Hainan Free Trade Port

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo and the 2nd Global Investment Promotion Conference for Industries in the Hainan Free Trade Port, Sino Jet Group and Hainan Linghang Low-Altitude Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hainan Airports, officially signed a joint venture agreement to jointly establish Hainan Low-Altitude Mobility Co., Ltd.

This marks a key milestone in Sino Jet's nationwide low-altitude economic strategy following its completion of the first scheduled routes in East China in March this year. With Hainan as the strategic focal point, the company will deeply integrate into the national low-altitude economic development agenda, and work to build a new model for three-dimensional transportation in the Pilot Free Trade Port.

Strong Collaboration to Unblock the "Capillaries" of the Free Trade Port's Three-dimensional Transportation Network

Low-altitude economy has been elevated to a national strategic emerging industry. With its unique geographic location, abundant island resources, and wide-ranging cross-sea application scenarios—and with the advantage of policy stacking following the full-island "closed-loop" operation of the Pilot Free Trade Port in 2026—Hainan has become a natural testbed for the development of the low-altitude economy.

As one of the largest and highest-rated business aviation operators in the Asia-Pacific region, Sino Jet holds IS-BAO Level III certification, the highest global standard for safe operations, along with a worldwide service network. This joint venture with Hainan Airports is another key implementation by Sino Jet to systematically empower the low-altitude mobility sector—leveraging its 15 years of experience in high-end business aviation operations.

The newly established Hainan Low-Altitude Mobility Company will fully leverage Hainan Airports' airport network across the entire island, its mature ground support and assurance systems, and its aviation-adjacent industry resources. Focusing on Hainan's main island and in coordination with the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, the company will develop diversified low-altitude scenarios, including urban feeder transportation, aerial sightseeing, business shuttles, and cross-sea flights—helping unblock the "capillaries" of the Pilot Free Trade Port's 3D transportation network in Hainan.

From "First Route Launch in East China" to "Operational Entry in Hainan"—Replicating and Upgrading High-End Mobility Products

One month ago, Zhejiang Low-Altitude Mobility Company under Sino Jet successfully completed its inaugural scheduled service in East China, demonstrating a business closed-loop model of "defining products through premium use cases." The new joint venture in Hainan will replicate this proven approach and further upgrade it. Leveraging Hainan Free Trade Port's international customer base and high-end tourism consumption scenarios, it will create a three-dimensional mobility sample that seamlessly integrates "high-altitude + low-altitude" travel.

This means that in the future, after arriving in Hainan by high-altitude aircraft, passengers can directly transfer to low-altitude aircraft to travel to destinations such as Sanya, Boao, and Danzhou, achieving "door-to-door" connectivity with near-minute level convenience.

Leading with a 50-Aircraft eVTOL Order, Advancing Commercialization of Green and Smart Low-Altitude Operations in Hainan

In terms of capacity reserves, Sino Jet signed in 2025 a firm procurement order for 50 AE200 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with AEROFUGIA—one of the largest eVTOL commercial procurement cases in China to date. With the establishment of the Hainan low-altitude mobility company, this advanced fleet representing the future direction of urban air mobility is expected to be deployed for commercial operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port, helping Hainan transition from "traditional general aviation" to "green and smart low-altitude operations," and enabling a leap in industrial development.

"Hainan Free Trade Port is the final important piece of the national low-altitude strategy for Sino Jet, and also the one with the greatest room for imagination," said Li Yuanfeng, President of Sino Jet Group. "Our joint venture with Hainan Airports is not merely a simple stacking of resources, but a systematic validation of a new model of 'business aviation + low-altitude mobility.' We will make safety our bottom line, efficiency our benchmark, and experience our guiding principle—so that three-dimensional transportation can truly become a new calling card for high-end mobility and the tourism economy in Hainan."

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet