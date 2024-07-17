Sino Jet Continues to Set the Highest Safety Operating Standards: Achieves IS-BAO Level 3 Recertification and Decade-Long Safety Accreditation Honor

HONG KONG, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Jet has once again triumphed in the realm of safe business aviation, securing the prestigious IS-BAO Level 3 certification for the second consecutive year—a testament to its adherence to the highest international benchmarks for safety. Moreover, Sino Jet received 10-year Long-Term Safe Operation Certification, further underscoring its commitment to excellence. Since 2018, Sino Jet has led the way in Mainland China, being the first company to attain this highest level of certification. It was successfully renewed in 2021 and this latest accolade underscores its pioneering spirit and unwavering leadership in ensuring the safest operations. Sino Jet stands tall as the business aviation company with the most enduring track record of maintaining the highest safety standards.

The IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations), crafted by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), serves as a specialized accreditation that assesses the safety management and control systems of business aviation companies. It stands as the gold standard for operational safety and professionalism within the global business aviation sector.

There are three levels of IS-BAO certification, with Level 3 certification lasting for a span of three years. Before the expiry of this term, entities can undergo a fresh three-year re-certification or an annual assessment. Sino Jet, having successfully undergone two three-year re-certifications since its initial attainment of IS-BAO Level 3 certification, has showcased its steadfast dedication to the creation and enhancement of a sustainable safety management system, alongside its remarkable accomplishments in this domain.

A Scientific Management System, Fortify the Safety Line

Since founded in 2011, Sino Jet has consistently placed safety at the heart of its growth strategy. Since 2013, the company embarked on the journey to develop a Safety Management System (SMS), fully aligning with globally recognized high-level safety operation standards by 2014. This commitment has seen Sino Jet weave a safety-centric ethos into the fabric of its corporate culture, ensuring that safety management is the linchpin of its business jet operations. Through the creation and enforcement of rigorous safety policies, the company has cultivated a collective mindset and operational behavior among its staff that prioritizes safety in every facet of their work.

Sino Jet persistently allocates resources to cultivate a thorough, tiered safety education framework. This encompasses both external training led by safety professionals from around the world and routine internal sessions that delve into pivotal areas such as policy frameworks, crisis management, and safety protocols. Furthermore, the company orchestrates a spectrum of initiatives, including safety awareness contests and mock emergency exercises, to actively foster staff involvement in safety initiatives and to progressively refine their safety competencies and readiness for unforeseen events.

Innovative Technology Leadership, Advance Safety Development

Entering the digital age, Sino Jet has been at the forefront of technological innovation, showcasing remarkable vision and creativity. As a distinguished national high-tech enterprise, Sino Jet has effectively implemented a comprehensive digital management system that spans the entire aircraft operational lifecycle, delivering a seamless aircraft management platform to its clients. This platform integrates cutting-edge safety management tools with proprietary Sino Jet subsystems, including flight operations, maintenance engineering, and billing, clarifying and concretizing the safety operation process, and ensuring a more secure and accountable flight experience.

By harnessing the power of its comprehensive digital process system, Sino Jet is progressively moving towards a smarter future, having established the "Digital Smart Sino Jet" Operations Control Center. This state-of-the-art facility offers a holistic view of the fleet's real-time operational status, optimizing resource allocation and management, which in turn elevates safety operation standards and operational efficiency. This pioneering effort has notably fortified Sino Jet's safety management prowess and delivered a more streamlined and effective management and service experience to clients, highlighting Sino Jet's vanguard status in the digital landscape.

In the future, Sino Jet affirms its unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety, consistently elevating both the corporate safety culture and the innovation in safety technology. The company is dedicated to offering clients superior and safer aircraft asset lifecycle management services. Empowered by the robust surge of digital transformation, Sino Jet will harness digital intelligence technology as its driving force to propel the industry to elevated safety benchmarks and management excellence.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet