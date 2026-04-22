Sino Jet Releases 2025 Carbon Emissions Report, Fully Achieving Carbon-Neutral Goals for Its Own Fleet and Ground Operations

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, 2026, the 57th World Earth Day, Sino Jet, a leading business aviation company in the Asia-Pacific region, officially released its 2025 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report. Since China proposed its "dual carbon" goals, Sino Jet has published its annual carbon emissions report for the fifth consecutive year. Through consistent, transparent disclosures as a normal practice, Sino Jet demonstrates its firm commitment to and tangible results in the green and low-carbon transition.

The report shows that, amid steady growth in business scale, Sino Jet's total carbon emissions in 2025 decreased by 6.96% year over year compared with 2024, and by 26.68% cumulatively compared with the baseline year 2021. After implementing technology-driven emission reductions and management optimization, the company offsets the remaining 996.085 tCO₂e through the purchase of carbon credits—including CCER offshore wind power, VCS landfill gas capture and power generation, and methane emission reductions from livestock and poultry farming under GS—thereby completing the cancellation process. The company has officially achieved its 2025 strategic goal of "carbon neutrality across the company's own aircraft, ground support, and office operations." This lays a solid foundation for achieving carbon neutrality across its overall business by 2035.

In 2025, Sino Jet's total greenhouse gas emissions amounted to 23,176.943 tCO₂e. Scope 1 emissions (direct fuel combustion) accounted for 95.31% of the total, representing a 5.29% reduction compared with 2024, effectively controlling carbon emissions in core aviation operations. Scope 2 emissions (purchased electricity and heat) accounted for 1.72% of the total. Along with business expansion and improvements in service quality, Scope 2 increased by 20.78% compared with 2024—an expected rise under expanding operational scale. Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions across the value chain) recorded a 45.20% decrease compared with 2024, setting a new industry benchmark for value-chain emissions reduction.

As the first business aviation company in China to announce a carbon-neutral pathway, Sino Jet has consistently made green aviation its core driving force. It has proactively established a "three-step progressive" decarbonization framework: in the short term, achieve carbon neutrality for its own fleet and ground operations in 2025 (successfully completed); in the mid term, plan through 2035 to promote carbon neutrality for the managed fleet in parallel, and reduce the company's per-capita carbon emissions intensity by 20%; and in the long term, aim to reduce the company's per-capita carbon emissions intensity by 40% versus the current level by 2050, continuing to lead the low-carbon transition in business aviation.

Digital Enablement: Building a Precise Carbon Management System

Sino Jet treats digital aviation as a core driver for building green aviation. By establishing efficient and precise management processes, the company not only upgrades its operating model, but also leverages a data-driven decision-making mechanism to improve both resource utilization efficiency and capabilities for controlling environmental impacts. Meanwhile, Sino Jet has built an enterprise carbon management system, which can integrate digital management modules across the full aircraft lifecycle—enabling precise control and intelligent analysis of data across all scenarios, including aircraft operations, energy procurement, and employee commuting.

The system can generate personalized emission-reduction plans. While reducing carbon emissions intensity, it also improves the customer flying experience and strengthens the long-term value preservation of aircraft assets.

Green Innovation: Driving Low-Carbon Transition from Multiple Dimensions

Given the industry characteristic that aviation fuel is a major source of emissions, Sino Jet implements refined energy management. To date, the company can provide SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) refueling services for customers at major hub airports, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, and Ningbo.

In addition, by optimizing energy-use efficiency, prioritizing low-carbon suppliers, promoting energy-saving office practices and paperless operations, and implementing waste sorting and recycling measures, Sino Jet reduces carbon emissions across operational stages in a comprehensive manner. The company has also initiated an innovative high-altitude carbon-sink forest donation program, exploring a sustainable development closed loop of "emissions reduction in the air and carbon sequestration on the ground."

In terms of building an ecosystem for green mobility, Sino Jet is actively developing a three-dimensional mobility solution of "business aviation + eVTOL." At the 2025 Asian General Aviation Trade Show, Sino Jet formally signed a procurement order for 50 AE200 eVTOL aircraft with AEROFUGIA. This establishes a solid foundation for subsequent large-scale deliveries and commercial operations, offering customers a high-quality one-stop green mobility solution from origin to destination.

The successful achievement of Sino Jet's 2025 carbon-neutral goal is an important milestone in the company's implementation of the dual-carbon strategy and its fulfillment of social responsibility. Going forward, Sino Jet will continue to deepen its "Technology + Green" development strategy, further optimize its carbon emissions management and control system, improve digitalized green operational models, and gradually promote coordinated emissions reductions across the managed-fleet operations and the supply chain—contributing to the realization of China's dual-carbon goals and the high-quality development of multi-dimensional transportation and mobility.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet