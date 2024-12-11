Sino Jet Unveils Middle East International Headquarters, Boosting Globalization Strategy

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, 2024, Sino Jet achieved a significant milestone with the official launch and commencement of operations at the Middle East International Headquarters. This landmark event not only marks the successful entry of a Chinese business aviation company into the Middle Eastern market but also underscores Sino Jet's robust growth and expanding influence in the global aviation industry. As a cornerstone of Sino Jet's international strategy, the Middle East International Headquarters will significantly enhance Sino Jet's global operational capabilities and drive the company to new heights.

Since its founding in 2011, Sino Jet has been a leading comprehensive business aviation company, offering one-stop, all-encompassing services. These services include aircraft acquisition consulting, aircraft management, charter services, ground support, high-end customized travel, and FBO operations. Sino Jet holds maintenance and operation licenses for major global aircraft registries and operates over 20 bases worldwide, including China, Singapore, Europe, and North America. Sino Jet fleet size has consistently ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region for several years. The establishment of the Middle East International Headquarters is a strategic move by Sino Jet to further expand its global service network and tap into the international market, driven by the needs of its diverse global clientele.

Sino Jet has long embraced the "Accompanying Strategy", which means being present wherever its clients are. In recent years, the sustained economic growth of the Middle East and the global capital's strong interest in the region have led to a rising demand for business jet flights to and from the Middle East. According to statistics, China's direct investment in the Middle East has surpassed 20 billion US dollars over the past ten years. By 2022, the trade between China and Middle Eastern countries exceeded 500 billion US dollars. For several years in a row, China has held the title of the Middle East's largest trading partner.

After thorough preparation, Sino Jet has built a robust network of local service resources and partnerships in the Middle East. The establishment of the Middle East company has garnered significant support from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. This support not only reflects the local government's high regard for Sino Jet's brand and services but also provides a solid foundation for the company's stable operations in the region. For Chinese enterprises, the establishment of Sino Jet's Middle East International Headquarters will greatly facilitate their overseas expansion and continue to create value for them. Leveraging the unique advantages of Sino Jet's local operations team in language proficiency, cultural understanding, quick response, and resource integration, Sino Jet will offer clients a more convenient, efficient, and personalized business jet service experience.

The establishment of the Middle East International Business Headquarters marks a pivotal moment in Sino Jet's international business development. Over the past 13 years, Sino Jet has amassed extensive experience and resources in its international endeavors, including talent acquisition, operational compliance, business development, and global supply chain management. These strengths will enable Sino Jet to better adapt to the demands of the global market and fuel the continuous growth of its international business.

Meanwhile, the establishment of Sino Jet's Middle East International Headquarters brings new opportunities to the business aviation market in the Middle East. The head of Sino Jet's International Headquarters stated that the establishment of the Middle East International Headquarters heralds a new era in Sino Jet's globalization strategy. We look forward to using this new platform to not only provide global clients with a more exceptional and personalized service experience but also to build a new era of the "Silk Road in the Sky", facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between countries and creating boundless business opportunities.

In addition to complementing Sino Jet's globalization strategy, the establishment of the Middle East company is also a clear demonstration of its keen understanding of the global aviation market's development trends. Looking ahead, Sino Jet plans to leverage the Middle East International Headquarters to actively explore innovative business models, expand service offerings, and meet the growing and diverse needs of clients more flexibly and diversely, becoming the most trusted and reliable partner for global clients.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet