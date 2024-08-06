Sino Jet Wins Two Awards at the China Finance Summit 2024: Pioneer the New Era of Digital Intelligence in Business Aviation

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th China Finance Summit and the Amazing Innovative Entrepreneurs Festival 2024 have recently concluded in Beijing with great success. During this prestigious gathering, Sino Jet, Asia-Pacific's largest business jet company, was honored with two distinguished awards: the "Technology Innovation Leadership Award" and the "Digital Intelligence Pioneer Product Award". These accolades recognize Sino Jet's exceptional technological innovation and impressive market achievements. This achievement also signifies Sino Jet's sixth consecutive year of winning significant awards at the China Finance Summit.

The China Finance Summit 2024, with its theme "Embracing the New, Igniting New Vitality with Enhanced Productivity", served as a nexus for a diverse assembly of business leaders, economic authorities, and pioneering entrepreneurs from both China and abroad. These experts engaged in in-depth conversations on the vanguard of innovation, including technological breakthroughs, the digital economy, and the evolution of intelligent manufacturing. They also explored the economic prospects of China and deliberated on strategies for economic revival and growth. Sino Jet, the only business jet management company acknowledged as a national high-tech enterprise, was invited to the summit to showcase its distinctive strengths and hands-on experience in digital technology, adding significant value to the discussions.

Since founded in 2011, Sino Jet has steadfastly viewed technological innovation as the cornerstone of its corporate growth, persistently allocating resources and setting up its proprietary technology development company. It has pioneered the digital metamorphosis in the realm of business aviation. In the face of intensifying global competition within the business aviation sector and the escalating complexity of customer needs, this strategy has become increasingly pivotal. Sino Jet's relentless pursuit of technological advancement facilitates real-time data analytics and intelligent decision-making support, thereby offering clients more precise and tailored services. This strategy not only positions Sino Jet at the forefront of the competitive landscape but also underscores its commitment to excellence in the industry.

The "Cloud of Sino Jet" integrated intelligent operation office platform, honored with the "Digital Intelligence Pioneer Product Award", stands as a major innovation developed by Sino Jet. It integrates cutting-edge safety management tools and merges Sino Jet's proprietary systems across critical domains, offering a clearer, more concrete, and trackable aircraft operation process. This ensures a stronger safeguard for aircraft safety. Furthermore, the platform significantly boosts customer experience, enabling business jet users to gain a more transparent and comprehensive understanding of aircraft information.

Empowered by the powerful features of the "Cloud of Sino Jet" platform, Sino Jet is progressively embracing a smarter era and has effectively set up the "Digital and Intelligent Sino Jet" Operation Control Center. This center, acting as the nucleus of Sino Jet's digital evolution, offers a comprehensive overview of the real-time operational status of the entire fleet, thereby elevating safety protocols and operational efficiency. Its outstanding intelligent and integrated functionalities markedly enhance the self-reliance and adaptability of flights to various environments, marking a transformative leap in resource management that aligns with the evolving needs and challenges of the business aviation sector for the future.

Sino Jet has made remarkable strides in the business jet industry through relentless technological investment and research. The company has consistently achieved the highest international certification for business aviation safety operations and holds the record for the longest period of adhering to the strictest safety standards. Moreover, Sino Jet stands out in customer satisfaction and has retained the largest fleet in the Asia-Pacific region for five consecutive years. The recent accolades are a testament not only to Sino Jet's technological advancements but also to its role in propelling industry progress and fostering sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, Sino Jet has declared its intention to keep technology innovation at the forefront of its growth strategy, intensifying its foray into digital intelligence. The company plans to ramp up its R&D spending to harness cutting-edge digital and smart technologies to elevate flight safety and refine service quality. It is dedicated to delivering exceptional, tailored business aviation solutions to its clients. Moreover, Sino Jet is poised to take a proactive stance in shaping the industry, partnering with global aviation professionals to collectively drive digital and intelligent evolution and ensure the sustainable progress of the business aviation sector.

