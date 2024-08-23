Sino Jet Wins Two Awards at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival, Pioneering Green and Sustainable Business Aviation

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Jet has recently received the prestigious "Green Sustainable Development Contribution Award" and "Dual Carbon Digital Pioneer Award" at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival. These awards not only spotlight the company's front-runner status in the realm of eco-friendly aviation but also underscore its significant prowess and widespread impact in digital innovation, signifying remarkable strides in driving the green shift and sustainable growth within the business aviation industry.

As the largest business jet operator in the Asia-Pacific region, Sino Jet takes its industry obligations and is a proactive advocate for green practices. In 2022, the company laid out clear objectives and strategies for achieving carbon neutrality and accomplished China's inaugural carbon-neutral business jet flight, a groundbreaking milestone that has ushered in a new era of sustainable development for the industry. To keep pushing the boundaries of green aviation, Sino Jet has put in place a comprehensive carbon emissions management framework, issued annual carbon emissions reports, and openly communicated its environmental progress, showcasing the company's unwavering dedication and proactive measures to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Sino Jet, a national high-tech enterprise, harnesses its extensive technological accumulation and distinctive digital strengths to make digital transformation the cornerstone of its green aviation initiatives. The company is proactive in developing and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions, including Electronic Flight Bags (EFB), Electronic Work Cards, and Electronic Flight Log Books (EFLB), which boost productivity and resource efficiency. Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Sino Jet has established a comprehensive digital system that spans the entire aircraft lifecycle and operational workflow. This system also substantially elevates customer experience and service standards in addition to markedly enhancing its operational efficiency.

Additionally, Sino Jet capitalizes on its extensive experience in maintenance and aircraft asset management to actively engage in and foster the circular economy. Through the dismantling of retired aircraft, the company enables the re-circulation and reuse of precision components, a strategy that not only substantially cuts down on carbon emissions in aircraft manufacturing but also notably extends the lifespan of aircraft parts. This approach aids customers in maximizing the preservation of value in aircraft assets.

Sino Jet has embedded the ethos of green operations into every facet of its operations, ranging from hosting second-hand bazaar and organizing tree-planting events, to creating a directory of eco-conscious suppliers and partnering with eco-friendly eateries to serve sustainable meals, and extending to employees pledging their commitment to green practices. Each of these initiatives underscores the company's deep respect and unwavering dedication to sustainable development. Sino Jet has instilled the principles of green development into a shared understanding and guiding principle for all staff members.

In line with Sino Jet's recently released Carbon Emissions Report 2023, despite the ongoing expansion of flight operations, the company has achieved a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, marking an 11.06% decrease from the baseline year of 2021. This notable accomplishment is a reflection of Sino Jet's extraordinary dedication to energy management and enhancements in operational efficiency. The company's exemplary performance has garnered widespread industry acclaim and high praise, earning it the distinction of being invited twice as a representative of the aviation industry to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, where it has contributed valuable knowledge and experience to the global aviation sector's sustainable growth.

Beyond a testament to Sino Jet's dedication to green and sustainable practices and digital innovation, securing two prestigious awards at the International Green Zero-Carbon Festival is also a recognition of its growth prospects. Moving forward, the company is committed to ongoing exploration and innovation, working closely with industry partners to drive the green and smart evolution of the business aviation industry, contributing further to the sustainable development of the global aviation industry.

