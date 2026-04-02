Sino Group Launches 'GoCircular' Experiential Campaign

Five Major Malls and 30+ Brands Roll Out Themed Activities to Promote the Circular Economy

Across 140 Properties, 8,870 kg of Second-hand Items Collected for Charity Bazaar in One Month

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage public participation in the circular economy, Sino Group has launched its first cross‑district, cross‑sector 'GoCircular' experiential campaign. From the Easter holiday through mid‑April, the Group's shopping malls, including Olympian City, tmtplaza, Citywalk, Gold Coast Piazza, and Lee Tung Avenue, are partnering with over 30 local brands to offer a diverse range of activities — such as pre‑loved item recycling, upcycling, green technology demonstrations and charity sales — making circular living more accessible. In collaboration with Sino Property Services and Christian Action, the Group recently organised a used-items collection drive across nearly 140 residential properties, offices and shopping malls in its portfolio. Over the course of one month, 8,870 kg of items were collected. These will be offered for charity sale during the campaign period, putting the principles of 'Reuse, Renew and Share' into practice.

At the launch ceremony of Sino Group’s ‘GoCircular’ experiential campaign, Mr David Ng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (middle row, sixth right), and Ms Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer (middle row, sixth left), joined partners, guests, and participating green technology start-ups, young creators and upcycling designers for a group photo — a meaningful moment that reflects the collective effort of many in advancing the circular economy. ‘GoCircular’ experiential campaign connects five major malls to host a diverse range of activities, in collaboration with over 30 local brands. This initiative encourages the public to experience circular reuse in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, integrating circular principles into everyday life. The event brings together young local creators and upcycling designers who translate sustainability concepts into design-led lifestyle items, integrating green aesthetics into everyday fashion and living.

The 'GoCircular' experiential campaign is supported by more than 10 partners, including the HKUST Entrepreneurship Center, Joint Publishing, Christian Action, Anewtoys, Crossroads Foundation, the Institute for Integrated Rural Development, Hong Kong, and Ocean Park. A launch ceremony was held today (2 April) at Olympian City, followed by recognition of the top 10 properties by donation volume. The event also brought together 12 green-technology partners, young creators, upcycling designers and local start-ups, who will showcase practical circular-economy initiatives and demonstrate the potential of sustainable innovation during the campaign.

Ms Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer of Sino Group, said, 'Upcycling is one of the most exciting aspects of the circular economy. It is truly inspiring to see young people blend creativity and technology to give resources a new life. We greatly value their efforts to reduce waste, reuse materials and bring circular practices to our communities. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners, tenants, residents and colleagues for their enthusiastic support. Through the "GoCircular" campaign, we are connecting five major malls to host activities such as second-hand items sales, toy exchanges, and a coffee market featuring upcycled coffee grounds, demonstrating how circular living can be practical, diverse and community-focused. The circular economy is more than a concept — it is a way of living we hope everyone finds accessible and enjoyable. We will continue collaborating with stakeholders to expand these practices and build a sustainable future together.'

Nearly 140 Properties Joined Pre-loved Items Collection Drive; Almost 9 Tonnes Gathered in One Month for Charity Sale

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, the Group partnered with Sino Property Services and Christian Action to organise a used-items collection drive across nearly 140 residential properties, offices, and shopping malls in its portfolio. From 26 January to 26 February, residents, tenants, staff, and members of the public were invited to donate well‑maintained clothing, toys, home appliances and books. Over the course of the month, 8,870 kg of items were collected. Group colleagues volunteered to help sort and categorise these donations for the charity sale, with proceeds pledged to Christian Action, allowing each item to extend its value while providing practical support to the community.

At today's launch ceremony, the 'Top 10 Properties by Donation Volume' awards recognised the enthusiastic participation of residents and property units. The top 10 contributors were: Maritime Bay, Vision City, Grand Regentville, Oceania Heights, Serenity Park Phase 2, Venice Gardens, The Astoria, One Mayfair, Skyline Tower, and The Hermitage. Representatives from merchants at Olympian City and Skyline Tower also shared practical tips on waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

Olympian City: Showcasing Innovative Upcycling Solutions and Their Social and Economic Value

Following the launch of the 'GoCircular' experiential campaign, themed activities across five major shopping malls have begun. Olympian City, tmtplaza, Citywalk, Gold Coast Piazza, and Lee Tung Avenue are staging cross‑district events focused on upcycling, bringing together more than 30 local brands to provide an interactive platform for participation in the circular economy. At the same time, Sino Property Services is running eco-markets and upcycling workshops at over 20 residential clubhouses it manages, encouraging residents to adopt 'resource-reuse and neighbourhood-sharing.'

At Olympian City, a six-day event in collaboration with local woodcraft brand, START FROM ZERO, features installations made from reclaimed wood as well as upcycled wooden-flooring workshops where the public can learn to transform old flooring into practical items such as bottle openers, decorative trays and coasters. A charity bazaar will present a wide range of donated items, from second‑hand apparel contributed by celebrities, including On Chan, Kitty Yuen, Michelle Lo, and Yuki Lovey, to curated donations from residents, tenants, and staff across Sino Group's properties. The Group has also partnered with local brands to produce upcycled products for sale, with proceeds pledged to Christian Action.

The event also brings together young local creators and upcycling designers who translate sustainability concepts into design-led lifestyle items, integrating green aesthetics into everyday fashion and living. Green start‑ups incubated by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and The University of Hong Kong will demonstrate how technology and innovation can reframe 'waste' as a resource.

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Above The Line PR Peggy Cheung Ashlee Chung Tel：3956 3534 / 9125 9553 Tel：3563 8910 / 5174 0485 Email：[email protected] Email： ashleechung @abovetheline.com.hk

SOURCE Sino Group