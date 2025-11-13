SinoGuide: One-Stop Smart Service Platform for Foreigners Goes Live

On November 7, at this year's World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, the SinoGuide app, developed under the joint guidance of the Cyberspace Administration of China and the National Immigration Administration, was officially launched. It was simultaneously made available on major Android app stores.

Scan the QR code in the bottom right corner to download the app
The new app integrates policies, guidelines, news, and language learning, among others. Available in both Chinese and English, it provides foreigners, including those who plan to come to China and those already in the country, with authoritative information and updates in such fields as government affairs, daily life, economy, and science and technology.

The app also features 31 commonly used online service functions, such as those covering paymentstransportationhealthcare, and education. Through this app, users can access the most needed services for foreigners in China, such as exit-entry policy inquiriesstay remindersexchange-rate lookupsonline paymentsride-hailingfood deliveryliving expense payments, and language learning.

It is also capable of instantly translating Chinese interfaces to provide language support for using Chinese apps, thereby helping non-Chinese users better experience China's efficient, convenient, and friendly digital life.

Looking forward, the app's functions will be further optimized and enhanced, with the iOS version to be launched soon and made available on international app stores.

